Unlighthouse CLI

Using the CLI is the quickest way to get familiar with Unlighthouse and is recommended for new users.

Requirements: Node 14.x or higher, Node 16.x recommended.

Using npx:

npx unlighthouse --site < your-sit e > # OR pnpm dlx unlighthouse --site <your-site> Copy to clipboard

If you don't have an accessible chrome installation, you can use the unlighthouse-puppeteer binary.

npx unlighthouse-puppeteer --site example.com Copy to clipboard

To learn more about the CLI and the arguments, head over to CLI Integration.

