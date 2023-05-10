Unlighthouse CLI
Using the CLI is the quickest way to get familiar with Unlighthouse and is recommended for new users.
Setup
Requirements: Node 14.x or higher, Node 16.x recommended.
Using npx:
npx unlighthouse --site <your-site>
# OR pnpm dlx unlighthouse --site <your-site>
If you don't have an accessible chrome installation, you can use the
unlighthouse-puppeteer binary.
npx unlighthouse-puppeteer --site example.com
To learn more about the CLI and the arguments, head over to CLI Integration.
Integrations and CI
See the integrations page for more information.
Getting Help
If you have questions or need help, reach out to the community on the Discord.