Lighthouse for your entire site
Unlighthouse is a free, open-source CLI that runs Google Lighthouse on every page of your site in parallel. Auto-discovers URLs, crawls in parallel, and delivers one unified performance report.
Node 22+ · MIT licensed · Zero config
Why Unlighthouse
Parallel Scans
Threaded workers with opportunistic throttling for fast audits.
Auto Crawling
Discovers URLs via robots.txt, sitemap.xml, and internal links.
Smart Sampling
Auto-samples dynamic routes to reduce scan time.
Modern UI
Search, sort, and re-scan pages in the Vite-powered client.
SEO Insights
Titles, meta descriptions, share images, link analysis.
A11y Summary
Accessibility audit with contrast issue visualization.
Improve every page
Go from a site-wide audit to the tools and guidance needed to understand and fix each result.
- Performance ToolsTest Core Web Vitals, inspect reports, and diagnose page weight.
- Learn LighthouseUnderstand Lighthouse audits, metrics, and practical fixes.
- IntegrationsRun Unlighthouse from the CLI, CI, Nuxt, Vite, or Webpack.
- Web Performance GlossaryLook up Core Web Vitals and Lighthouse terminology.
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Community Funded
Unlighthouse is free and open-source thanks to generous community sponsors.Become a sponsor