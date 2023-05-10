Like Lighthouse, but it scans every single page.
Scan your entire site with Google Lighthouse in 2 minutes (on average). Open source, fully configurable with minimal setup.
What's included
Speedy Scans
Take advantage of your CPU with threaded workers and use opportunistic throttling and categories for lightning quick scans.
Zero-config Link Crawling
Fast, configurable URL discovery using robots.txt, sitemap.xml, internal link crawling and project file scanning.
No Time Wasted
Fewer URLs to scan with automatic sampling of dynamic routes. Hook up your local project files to make it even smarter.
Modern UI
View your sites' health as a whole with the Unlighthouse client built with Vite. Easily see, search and sort your pages, re-scan individual pages and more.
SEO Goodies
View all of your pages titles, share images, meta descriptions, see how many internal and external links you have.
Accessibility Summary
See how your sites accessibility stacks up, find high-leverage issues to fix easily and visually see colour contrast issues.
Generate static reports
Use the CI to upload your sites reports and access them all at any time.
CI Budget Testing
Powerful configuration
Unlighthouse was built to modify, with isolated packages, robust API and a generous hook system. You can even modify the columns in the client!
Contributors
This package is most possible by these amazing sponsors.