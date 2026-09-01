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Lighthouse for your entire site

Unlighthouse is a free, open-source CLI that runs Google Lighthouse on every page of your site in parallel. Auto-discovers URLs, crawls in parallel, and delivers one unified performance report.

$npxunlighthouse--siteexample.com
Get Started GitHub

Node 22+ · MIT licensed · Zero config

localhost:5678

Why Unlighthouse

Parallel Scans

Threaded workers with opportunistic throttling for fast audits.

Auto Crawling

Discovers URLs via robots.txt, sitemap.xml, and internal links.

Smart Sampling

Auto-samples dynamic routes to reduce scan time.

Modern UI

Search, sort, and re-scan pages in the Vite-powered client.

SEO Insights

Titles, meta descriptions, share images, link analysis.

A11y Summary

Accessibility audit with contrast issue visualization.

Improve every page

Go from a site-wide audit to the tools and guidance needed to understand and fix each result.

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downloads per day

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monthly downloads

4.8K

GitHub stars

Community Funded

Unlighthouse is free and open-source thanks to generous community sponsors.

Become a sponsor
The sponsor list is unavailable right now. See it on GitHub Sponsors .