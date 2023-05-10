Like Lighthouse, but it scans every single page.

Scan your entire site with Google Lighthouse in 2 minutes (on average). Open source, fully configurable with minimal setup.

Get startedOpen on GitHub →

What's included

Speedy Scans

Take advantage of your CPU with threaded workers and use opportunistic throttling and categories for lightning quick scans.

🐞

Zero-config Link Crawling

Fast, configurable URL discovery using robots.txt, sitemap.xml, internal link crawling and project file scanning.

🍣

No Time Wasted

Fewer URLs to scan with automatic sampling of dynamic routes. Hook up your local project files to make it even smarter.

🌈

Modern UI

View your sites' health as a whole with the Unlighthouse client built with Vite. Easily see, search and sort your pages, re-scan individual pages and more.

🍬️

SEO Goodies

View all of your pages titles, share images, meta descriptions, see how many internal and external links you have.

✅️

Accessibility Summary

See how your sites accessibility stacks up, find high-leverage issues to fix easily and visually see colour contrast issues.

🏠

Generate static reports

Use the CI to upload your sites reports and access them all at any time.

🤖

CI Budget Testing

View your sites' health as a whole with the Unlighthouse client built with Vite. Easily see, search and sort your pages, re-scan individual pages and more.

🛠

Powerful configuration

Unlighthouse was built to modify, with isolated packages, robust API and a generous hook system. You can even modify the columns in the client!

Contributors

This package is most possible by these amazing sponsors.