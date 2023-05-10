Lighthouse CLI for Entire Sites

CLI
Using the Unlighthouse CLI is the primary way to scan entire production sites.
Setup
npx unlighthouse --site <your-site>
# OR pnpm dlx unlighthouse --site <your-site>
Chromium Dependency
Unlighthouse aims to keep the installation size small, for this reason it depends natively on your locally installed chrome.
If you get errors about puppeteer or chrome not being available, the easiest way to resolve it is
with the
unlighthouse-puppeteer binary.
unlighthouse-puppeteer --site example.com
You will need to use
unlighthouse-puppeteer anywhere it says
unlighthouse.
Usage
Once installed globally you'll have access to Unlighthouse through the
unlighthouse binary.
Do a the default scan.
unlighthouse --site example.com --debug
Run without caching, throttle the requests and do 3 samples.
unlighthouse --site example.com --debug --no-cache --throttle --samples 3
Configuration
Configuring the CLI can be done either through the CLI arguments or through a config file.
See the Configuration section for more details and the guides.
CLI Options
|Options
-v, --version
|Display version number.
--site <url>
|Host URL to scan.
--root <path>
|Define the project root.
--config-file <path>
|Path to config file.
--output-path <path>
|Path to save the contents of the client and reports to.
--cache
|Enable the caching.
--no-cache
|Disable the caching.
--desktop
|Simulate device as desktop.
--mobile
|Simulate device as mobile.
--throttle
|Enable the throttling.
--samples
|Specify the amount of samples to run.
--urls
|Specify explicit relative paths as a comma-seperated list.
e.g.
unlighthouse --site unlighthouse.dev --urls /guide,/api,/config
--exclude-urls
|Specify relative paths (string or regex) to exclude from scanning as a comma-seperated list.
e.g.
unlighthouse --site unlighthouse.dev --exclude-urls /guide/.*,/api/.*
--include-urls
|Specify relative paths (string or regex) to include as a comma-seperated list.
e.g.
unlighthouse --site unlighthouse.dev --include-urls /guide/.*
--enable-javascript
|When inspecting the HTML wait for the javascript to execute. Useful for SPAs.
--disable-javascript
|When inspecting the HTML, don't wait for the javascript to execute.
--enable-i18n-pages
|Enable scanning pages which use x-default.
--disable-i18n-pages
|Disable scanning pages which use x-default.
--disable-dynamic-sampling
|Disable dynamic sampling of paths.
-d, --debug
|Debug. Enable debugging in the logger.
-h, --help
|Display available CLI options
Config File
If you want to configure Unlighthouse, you can create a
unlighthouse.config.ts file in your cwd.
export default {
site: 'example.com',
debug: true,
scanner: {
device: 'desktop'
}
}