Lighthouse CLI for Entire Sites
Scan your entire website from the command line with a rich interactive dashboard. Unlike the standard
lighthouse CLI which tests one page at a time, Unlighthouse automatically discovers and audits all your pages.
Installation
Global install (recommended for frequent use)
npm install -g unlighthouse
One-time run (no install)
npx unlighthouse --site example.com
Unlighthouse wraps the Lighthouse npm package to enable site-wide scanning.
Unlighthouse CLI vs Lighthouse CLI
|Feature
|lighthouse CLI
|unlighthouse CLI
|Package
lighthouse
unlighthouse
|Pages per run
|1
|Unlimited
|URL discovery
|Manual
|Automatic
|Interactive UI
|No
|Yes
|Caching
|No
|Yes
|Dynamic sampling
|No
|Yes
|CI/CD ready
|Manual setup
|Built-in
When to use Lighthouse CLI
- Single page audits
- Quick manual checks
- Debugging specific pages
When to use Unlighthouse CLI
- Full site audits
- Pre-launch checks
- Ongoing monitoring
- CI/CD integration
Usage
Once installed globally you'll have access to Unlighthouse through the
unlighthouse binary.
Run the default scan.
unlighthouse --site example.com --debug
Run without caching, throttle the requests and do 3 samples.
unlighthouse --site example.com --debug --no-cache --throttle --samples 3
Configuration
Configuring the CLI can be done either through the CLI arguments or through a config file.
See the Configuration section for more details and the guides.
CLI Options
|Options
-v, --version
|Display version number.
--site <url>
|Host URL to scan.
--root <path>
|Define the project root. Useful for changing where the config is read from or setting up sampling.
--config-file <path>
|Path to config file.
--output-path <path>
|Path to save the contents of the client and reports to.
--cache
|Enable the caching.
--no-cache
|Disable the caching.
--desktop
|Simulate device as desktop.
--mobile
|Simulate device as mobile.
--user-agent <user-agent>
|Specify a top-level user agent all requests will use.
--router-prefix <path>
|The URL path prefix for the client and API to run from.
--throttle
|Enable the throttling.
--samples <samples>
|Specify the amount of samples to run.
--sitemaps <sitemaps>
|Comma separated list of sitemaps to use for scanning. Providing these will override any in robots.txt.
--urls <urls>
|Specify explicit relative paths to scan as a comma-separated list, disabling the link crawler.
e.g.
unlighthouse --site unlighthouse.dev --urls /guide,/api,/config
--exclude-urls <urls>
|Route patterns to exclude as a comma-separated list.
* matches one path segment,
** matches any depth. They are not regex.
e.g.
unlighthouse --site unlighthouse.dev --exclude-urls /guide/**,/api/**
--include-urls <urls>
|Route patterns to include as a comma-separated list.
* matches one path segment,
** matches any depth. They are not regex.
e.g.
unlighthouse --site unlighthouse.dev --include-urls /,/guide/**
--enable-javascript
|When inspecting the HTML wait for the javascript to execute. Useful for SPAs.
--disable-javascript
|When inspecting the HTML, don't wait for the javascript to execute.
--enable-i18n-pages
|Enable scanning pages which use x-default.
--disable-i18n-pages
|Disable scanning pages which use x-default.
--disable-robots-txt
|Disables the robots.txt crawling.
--disable-sitemap
|Disables the sitemap.xml crawling.
--disable-dynamic-sampling
|Disables the sampling of paths.
--extra-headers <headers>
|Extra headers to send with the request. Example: --extra-headers foo=bar,bar=foo
--cookies <cookies>
|Cookies to send with the request. Example: --cookies foo=bar;bar=foo
--auth <auth>
|Basic auth to send with the request. Example: --auth username:password
--default-query-params <params>
|Default query params to send with the request. Example: --default-query-params foo=bar,bar=foo
-d, --debug
|Debug. Enable debugging in the logger.
-h, --help
|Display available CLI options
Config File
If you want to configure Unlighthouse, you can create a
unlighthouse.config.ts file in your cwd.
import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
site: 'example.com',
debug: true,
scanner: {
device: 'desktop',
},
})
SPAs
Configure Unlighthouse to scan single-page applications (SPAs) with client-side routing like React, Vue, and Angular apps.
CI/CD
Run unlighthouse-ci on every deploy. Auto-discovers every URL, runs Lighthouse on all of them in parallel, enforces a single budget. Works in GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, any pipeline.