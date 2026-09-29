Lighthouse CLI for Entire Sites

Scan your entire website from the command line with a rich interactive dashboard. Unlike the standard lighthouse CLI which tests one page at a time, Unlighthouse automatically discovers and audits all your pages.

Installation

Global install (recommended for frequent use)

npm install -g unlighthouse

One-time run (no install)

npx unlighthouse --site example.com

Unlighthouse wraps the Lighthouse npm package to enable site-wide scanning.

Unlighthouse CLI vs Lighthouse CLI

Feature lighthouse CLI unlighthouse CLI Package lighthouse unlighthouse Pages per run 1 Unlimited URL discovery Manual Automatic Interactive UI No Yes Caching No Yes Dynamic sampling No Yes CI/CD ready Manual setup Built-in

When to use Lighthouse CLI

Single page audits

Quick manual checks

Debugging specific pages

When to use Unlighthouse CLI

Full site audits

Pre-launch checks

Ongoing monitoring

CI/CD integration

Usage

Once installed globally you'll have access to Unlighthouse through the unlighthouse binary.

Run the default scan.

unlighthouse --site example.com --debug

Run without caching, throttle the requests and do 3 samples.

unlighthouse --site example.com --debug --no-cache --throttle --samples 3

Configuration

Configuring the CLI can be done either through the CLI arguments or through a config file.

See the Configuration section for more details and the guides.

CLI Options

Options -v, --version Display version number. --site <url> Host URL to scan. --root <path> Define the project root. Useful for changing where the config is read from or setting up sampling. --config-file <path> Path to config file. --output-path <path> Path to save the contents of the client and reports to. --cache Enable the caching. --no-cache Disable the caching. --desktop Simulate device as desktop. --mobile Simulate device as mobile. --user-agent <user-agent> Specify a top-level user agent all requests will use. --router-prefix <path> The URL path prefix for the client and API to run from. --throttle Enable the throttling. --samples <samples> Specify the amount of samples to run. --sitemaps <sitemaps> Comma separated list of sitemaps to use for scanning. Providing these will override any in robots.txt. --urls <urls> Specify explicit relative paths to scan as a comma-separated list, disabling the link crawler.

e.g. unlighthouse --site unlighthouse.dev --urls /guide,/api,/config --exclude-urls <urls> Route patterns to exclude as a comma-separated list. * matches one path segment, ** matches any depth. They are not regex.

e.g. unlighthouse --site unlighthouse.dev --exclude-urls /guide/**,/api/** --include-urls <urls> Route patterns to include as a comma-separated list. * matches one path segment, ** matches any depth. They are not regex.

e.g. unlighthouse --site unlighthouse.dev --include-urls /,/guide/** --enable-javascript When inspecting the HTML wait for the javascript to execute. Useful for SPAs. --disable-javascript When inspecting the HTML, don't wait for the javascript to execute. --enable-i18n-pages Enable scanning pages which use x-default. --disable-i18n-pages Disable scanning pages which use x-default. --disable-robots-txt Disables the robots.txt crawling. --disable-sitemap Disables the sitemap.xml crawling. --disable-dynamic-sampling Disables the sampling of paths. --extra-headers <headers> Extra headers to send with the request. Example: --extra-headers foo=bar,bar=foo --cookies <cookies> Cookies to send with the request. Example: --cookies foo=bar;bar=foo --auth <auth> Basic auth to send with the request. Example: --auth username:password --default-query-params <params> Default query params to send with the request. Example: --default-query-params foo=bar,bar=foo -d, --debug Debug. Enable debugging in the logger. -h, --help Display available CLI options

Config File

If you want to configure Unlighthouse, you can create a unlighthouse.config.ts file in your cwd.