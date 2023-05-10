Lighthouse CLI for Entire Sites

Using the Unlighthouse CLI is the primary way to scan entire production sites.

npx unlighthouse --site < your-sit e > # OR pnpm dlx unlighthouse --site <your-site> Copy to clipboard

Unlighthouse aims to keep the installation size small, for this reason it depends natively on your locally installed chrome.

If you get errors about puppeteer or chrome not being available, the easiest way to resolve it is with the unlighthouse-puppeteer binary.

unlighthouse-puppeteer --site example.com Copy to clipboard

You will need to use unlighthouse-puppeteer anywhere it says unlighthouse .

Once installed globally you'll have access to Unlighthouse through the unlighthouse binary.

Do a the default scan.

unlighthouse --site example.com --debug Copy to clipboard

Run without caching, throttle the requests and do 3 samples.

unlighthouse --site example.com --debug --no-cache --throttle --samples 3 Copy to clipboard

Configuring the CLI can be done either through the CLI arguments or through a config file.

See the Configuration section for more details and the guides.

Options -v, --version Display version number. --site <url> Host URL to scan. --root <path> Define the project root. --config-file <path> Path to config file. --output-path <path> Path to save the contents of the client and reports to. --cache Enable the caching. --no-cache Disable the caching. --desktop Simulate device as desktop. --mobile Simulate device as mobile. --throttle Enable the throttling. --samples Specify the amount of samples to run. --urls Specify explicit relative paths as a comma-seperated list.

e.g. unlighthouse --site unlighthouse.dev --urls /guide,/api,/config --exclude-urls Specify relative paths (string or regex) to exclude from scanning as a comma-seperated list.

e.g. unlighthouse --site unlighthouse.dev --exclude-urls /guide/.*,/api/.* --include-urls Specify relative paths (string or regex) to include as a comma-seperated list.

e.g. unlighthouse --site unlighthouse.dev --include-urls /guide/.* --enable-javascript When inspecting the HTML wait for the javascript to execute. Useful for SPAs. --disable-javascript When inspecting the HTML, don't wait for the javascript to execute. --enable-i18n-pages Enable scanning pages which use x-default. --disable-i18n-pages Disable scanning pages which use x-default. --disable-dynamic-sampling Disable dynamic sampling of paths. -d, --debug Debug. Enable debugging in the logger. -h, --help Display available CLI options

If you want to configure Unlighthouse, you can create a unlighthouse.config.ts file in your cwd.