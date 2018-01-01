Getting Started
Unlighthouse CLI
Using the CLI is the quickest way to get familiar with Unlighthouse and is recommended for new users.
Setup
Requirements: Node 14.x or higher, Node 16.x recommended.
Using npx:
npx unlighthouse --site <your-site>
# OR pnpm dlx unlighthouse --site <your-site>
By default Unlighthouse will attempt to use your system Chrome / Chromium install. If these are missing, a Chromium binary will be installed on your system.
To learn more about the CLI and the arguments, head over to CLI Integration.
Windows WSL
If you're using Windows Subsystem for Linux and run into issues, see Solving Common Errors.
Integrations and CI
See the integrations page for more information.
Getting Help
If you have questions or need help, reach out to the community on the Discord.