unlighthouse-ci: Bulk Lighthouse CI for Entire Sites

Run unlighthouse-ci in your pipeline

The unlighthouse-ci binary runs Lighthouse on every page of your site and fails your CI build if any score drops below a budget:

npm install -g @unlighthouse/cli unlighthouse-ci --site https://staging.example.com --budget 80

Exit code 1 = budget failed. Exit code 0 = all pages passed. That's the entire contract. Wire this single command into GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, CircleCI, or any pipeline that runs bash.

Why Unlighthouse CI?

Google LHCI Unlighthouse CI Setup Complex config, URL manifest One command Pages Manual list Auto-discovers entire site Budgets Per-page config Single threshold for all pages Reports JSON/HTML Interactive dashboard, JSON, CSV

Basic Usage

# Scan site, fail if any page < 75 unlighthouse-ci --site example.com --budget 75 # Generate static HTML report unlighthouse-ci --site example.com --build-static # Both: budget check + report unlighthouse-ci --site example.com --budget 75 --build-static

Already Using LHCI Server?

Keep your existing infrastructure—Unlighthouse uploads to LHCI servers:

unlighthouse-ci --site example.com \ --reporter lighthouseServer \ --lhci-host https://lhci.yourcompany.com \ --lhci-build-token $LHCI_TOKEN

Installation for CI

CI environments need Chrome. You do not need to install puppeteer :

npm install -g @unlighthouse/cli

Unlighthouse uses the system Chrome. If it finds none, it downloads a compatible Chrome to ~/.unlighthouse . See Chrome Dependency.

Performance Budgets

Simple: One Number

# Fail if ANY category on ANY page < 75 unlighthouse-ci --site example.com --budget 75

Per-Category Budgets

More control in your config:

// unlighthouse.config.ts export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'https://example.com' , ci : { budget : { 'performance' : 70 , // Performance can be lower 'accessibility' : 95 , // Accessibility must be high 'best-practices' : 80 , 'seo' : 90 , } , } , } )

Run with just:

unlighthouse-ci

Report Formats

Format Use Case Flag json Simple scores for CI parsing --reporter json jsonExpanded Full metrics breakdown --reporter jsonExpanded csv Spreadsheet analysis --reporter csv csvExpanded Full data in CSV --reporter csvExpanded lighthouseServer Upload to LHCI server --reporter lighthouseServer

# Generate CSV for stakeholders unlighthouse-ci --site example.com --reporter csvExpanded

Static Reports

Generate a shareable HTML dashboard:

unlighthouse-ci --site example.com --build-static

Output goes to .unlighthouse/ . Upload that folder to any static host.

Live examples:

Configuration

Configuring the CLI can be done either through the CI arguments or through a config file.

CI Options

Options -v, --version Display version number. --site <url> Host URL to scan. --root <path> Define the project root. Useful for changing where the config is read from or setting up sampling. --config-file <path> Path to config file. --output-path <path> Path to save the contents of the client and reports to. --budget <budget> Budget (1-100), the minimum score which can pass. --reporter <reporter> The report to generate from results. Options: csv, csvExpanded, json, jsonExpanded, lighthouseServer or false. Default: jsonSimple. --lhci-host <lhci-host> URL of your LHCI server. --lhci-build-token <lhci-build-token> LHCI build token, used to add data. --lhci-auth <lhci-auth> Basic auth for your LHCI server. --build-static Build a static website for the reports which can be uploaded. --cache Enable the caching. --no-cache Disable the caching. --desktop Simulate device as desktop. --mobile Simulate device as mobile. --user-agent <user-agent> Specify a top-level user agent all requests will use. --router-prefix <path> The URL path prefix for the client and API to run from. --throttle Enable the throttling. --samples <samples> Specify the amount of samples to run. --sitemaps <sitemaps> Comma separated list of sitemaps to use for scanning. Providing these will override any in robots.txt. --urls <urls> Specify explicit relative paths to scan as a comma-separated list, disabling the link crawler. --exclude-urls <urls> Route patterns to exclude as a comma-separated list, such as /admin/** . Not regex. --include-urls <urls> Route patterns to include as a comma-separated list, such as /,/blog/** . Not regex. --enable-javascript When inspecting the HTML wait for the javascript to execute. Useful for SPAs. --disable-javascript When inspecting the HTML, don't wait for the javascript to execute. --enable-i18n-pages Enable scanning pages which use x-default. --disable-i18n-pages Disable scanning pages which use x-default. --disable-robots-txt Disables the robots.txt crawling. --disable-sitemap Disables the sitemap.xml crawling. --disable-dynamic-sampling Disables the sampling of paths. --extra-headers <headers> Extra headers to send with the request. Example: --extra-headers foo=bar,bar=foo --cookies <cookies> Cookies to send with the request. Example: --cookies foo=bar;bar=foo --auth <auth> Basic auth to send with the request. Example: --auth username:password --default-query-params <params> Default query params to send with the request. Example: --default-query-params foo=bar,bar=foo -d, --debug Debug. Enable debugging in the logger. -h, --help Display available CLI options

Config File

If you want to configure Unlighthouse, you can create a unlighthouse.config.ts file in your cwd.

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'example.com' , debug : true , scanner : { device : 'desktop' , } , } )

See the Configuration section for more details and the guides.

GitHub Actions & Netlify Example

This example is for GitHub Actions and deploys a static client build to Netlify.

name : Assertions and static report on : workflow_dispatch : jobs : demo : runs-on : ubuntu - latest steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 with : fetch-depth : 0 - name : Install Dependencies run : npm install - g @unlighthouse/cli netlify - cli - name : Unlighthouse assertions and client run : unlighthouse - ci - - site <your - site> - - budget 75 - - build - static - name : Deploy run : netlify deploy - - dir=.unlighthouse - - prod - - message= "New Release Deploy from GitHub Actions" env : NETLIFY_AUTH_TOKEN : $ { { secrets.NETLIFY_AUTH_TOKEN } } NETLIFY_SITE_ID : $ { { secrets.NETLIFY_SITE_ID } }

GitLab CI Example

# .gitlab-ci.yml lighthouse-audit : image : node : 22 script : - npm install - g @unlighthouse/cli - unlighthouse - ci - - site $SITE_URL - - budget 75 artifacts : paths : - .unlighthouse/ expire_in : 1 week

CircleCI Example