unlighthouse-ci: Bulk Lighthouse CI for Entire Sites

Using the Unlighthouse CI helps you to avoid regressions on your entire sites Google Lighthouse issues.

Unlighthouse aims to keep the installation size small, for this reason it depends natively on your locally installed chrome.

To use Unlighthouse in a CI context, you'll need to install puppeteer alongside the cli.

npm install -g @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer # yarn global add @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer # pnpm install -g @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer Copy to clipboard

Unlighthouse simplifies budget assertions. You can provide a single budget number which will be used to validate all pages and on all selected categories.

# Run the CI with a budget, will fail if any pages report any category less than 50 unlighthouse-ci --site < your-sit e > --budget 50 Copy to clipboard

Alternatively, you can provide a configuration file with a list of budgets for each category.

export default { site: 'https://example.com' , ci: { budget: { performance: 50 , accessibility: 100 , 'best-practices' : 90 , seo: 90 , } } } Copy to clipboard

# Run in the directory the unlighthouse.config.ts is in unlighthouse-ci Copy to clipboard

Examples

Pass the --build-static flag to the binary to generate the static files needed to host the report.

# NPM unlighthouse-ci --site harlanzw.com --debug --build-static Copy to clipboard

This will generate files in your outputPath ( .unlighthouse by default).

You can upload the directory client to a static host from there.

Configuring the CLI can be done either through the CI arguments or through a config file.

Options -v, --version Display version number. --site <url> Host URL to scan. --root <path> Define the project root. --config-file <path> Path to config file. --output-path <path> Path to save the contents of the client and reports to. --budget <number> Budget (1-100), the minimum score which can pass. --build-static Build a static website for the reports which can be uploaded. --cache Enable the caching. --no-cache Disable the caching. --throttle Enable the throttling. --samples Specify the amount of samples to run. --urls Specify explicit relative URLs as a comma-seperated list. --enable-javascript When inspecting the HTML wait for the javascript to execute. Useful for SPAs. --disable-javascript When inspecting the HTML, don't wait for the javascript to execute. --enable-i18n-pages Enable scanning pages which use x-default. --disable-i18n-pages Disable scanning pages which use x-default. -d, --debug Debug. Enable debugging in the logger. -h, --help Display available CLI options

If you want to configure Unlighthouse, you can create a unlighthouse.config.ts file in your cwd.

export default { site: 'example.com' , debug: true , scanner: { device: 'desktop' } } Copy to clipboard

See the Configuration section for more details and the guides.

This example is for Github Actions and deploys a static client build to Netlify.