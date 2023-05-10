unlighthouse-ci: Bulk Lighthouse CI for Entire Sites

CI
Using the Unlighthouse CI helps you to avoid regressions on your entire sites Google Lighthouse issues.
Install
Unlighthouse aims to keep the installation size small, for this reason it depends natively on your locally installed chrome.
To use Unlighthouse in a CI context, you'll need to install puppeteer alongside the cli.
npm install -g @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer
# yarn global add @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer
# pnpm install -g @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer
Usage
Budget assertions
Unlighthouse simplifies budget assertions. You can provide a single budget number which will be used to validate all pages and on all selected categories.
# Run the CI with a budget, will fail if any pages report any category less than 50
unlighthouse-ci --site <your-site> --budget 50
Alternatively, you can provide a configuration file with a list of budgets for each category.
export default {
site: 'https://example.com',
ci: {
budget: {
performance: 50,
accessibility: 100,
'best-practices': 90,
seo: 90,
}
}
}
# Run in the directory the unlighthouse.config.ts is in
unlighthouse-ci
Build static report
Examples
Pass the
--build-static flag to the binary to generate the static files needed to host the report.
# NPM
unlighthouse-ci --site harlanzw.com --debug --build-static
This will generate files in your
outputPath (
.unlighthouse by default).
You can upload the directory
client to a static host from there.
Configuration
Configuring the CLI can be done either through the CI arguments or through a config file.
CI Options
|Options
-v, --version
|Display version number.
--site <url>
|Host URL to scan.
--root <path>
|Define the project root.
--config-file <path>
|Path to config file.
--output-path <path>
|Path to save the contents of the client and reports to.
--budget <number>
|Budget (1-100), the minimum score which can pass.
--build-static
|Build a static website for the reports which can be uploaded.
--cache
|Enable the caching.
--no-cache
|Disable the caching.
--throttle
|Enable the throttling.
--samples
|Specify the amount of samples to run.
--urls
|Specify explicit relative URLs as a comma-seperated list.
--enable-javascript
|When inspecting the HTML wait for the javascript to execute. Useful for SPAs.
--disable-javascript
|When inspecting the HTML, don't wait for the javascript to execute.
--enable-i18n-pages
|Enable scanning pages which use x-default.
--disable-i18n-pages
|Disable scanning pages which use x-default.
-d, --debug
|Debug. Enable debugging in the logger.
-h, --help
|Display available CLI options
Config File
If you want to configure Unlighthouse, you can create a
unlighthouse.config.ts file in your cwd.
export default {
site: 'example.com',
debug: true,
scanner: {
device: 'desktop'
}
}
See the Configuration section for more details and the guides.
Github Actions & Netlify Example
This example is for Github Actions and deploys a static client build to Netlify.
name: Assertions and static report
on:
workflow_dispatch:
jobs:
demo:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
with:
fetch-depth: 0
- name: Install Dependencies
run: npm add @unlighthouse/cli puppeteer
- name: Unlighthouse assertions and client
run: unlighthouse-ci --site <your-site> --budget 75 --build-static
- name: Deploy report to Netlify
uses: nwtgck/actions-netlify@v1.2
with:
publish-dir: './.unlighthouse'
production-branch: main
production-deploy: true
github-token: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
deploy-message: "New Release Deploy from GitHub Actions"
enable-pull-request-comment: false
enable-commit-comment: true
overwrites-pull-request-comment: true
env:
NETLIFY_AUTH_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.NETLIFY_AUTH_TOKEN }}
NETLIFY_SITE_ID: ${{ secrets.NETLIFY_DEMO_SITE_ID }}
timeout-minutes: 1