unlighthouse-ci: Bulk Lighthouse CI for Entire Sites
Run
unlighthouse-ci in your pipeline
The
unlighthouse-ci binary runs Lighthouse on every page of your site and fails your CI build if any score drops below a budget:
npm install -g @unlighthouse/cli
unlighthouse-ci --site https://staging.example.com --budget 80
Exit code 1 = budget failed. Exit code 0 = all pages passed. That's the entire contract. Wire this single command into GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, CircleCI, or any pipeline that runs bash.
Why Unlighthouse CI?
|Google LHCI
|Unlighthouse CI
|Setup
|Complex config, URL manifest
|One command
|Pages
|Manual list
|Auto-discovers entire site
|Budgets
|Per-page config
|Single threshold for all pages
|Reports
|JSON/HTML
|Interactive dashboard, JSON, CSV
Basic Usage
# Scan site, fail if any page < 75
unlighthouse-ci --site example.com --budget 75
# Generate static HTML report
unlighthouse-ci --site example.com --build-static
# Both: budget check + report
unlighthouse-ci --site example.com --budget 75 --build-static
Already Using LHCI Server?
Keep your existing infrastructure—Unlighthouse uploads to LHCI servers:
unlighthouse-ci --site example.com \
--reporter lighthouseServer \
--lhci-host https://lhci.yourcompany.com \
--lhci-build-token $LHCI_TOKEN
Installation for CI
CI environments need Chrome. You do not need to install
puppeteer:
npm install -g @unlighthouse/cli
Unlighthouse uses the system Chrome. If it finds none, it downloads a compatible Chrome to
~/.unlighthouse. See Chrome Dependency.
Performance Budgets
Simple: One Number
# Fail if ANY category on ANY page < 75
unlighthouse-ci --site example.com --budget 75
Per-Category Budgets
More control in your config:
// unlighthouse.config.ts
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
site: 'https://example.com',
ci: {
budget: {
'performance': 70, // Performance can be lower
'accessibility': 95, // Accessibility must be high
'best-practices': 80,
'seo': 90,
},
},
})
Run with just:
unlighthouse-ci
Report Formats
|Format
|Use Case
|Flag
json
|Simple scores for CI parsing
--reporter json
jsonExpanded
|Full metrics breakdown
--reporter jsonExpanded
csv
|Spreadsheet analysis
--reporter csv
csvExpanded
|Full data in CSV
--reporter csvExpanded
lighthouseServer
|Upload to LHCI server
--reporter lighthouseServer
# Generate CSV for stakeholders
unlighthouse-ci --site example.com --reporter csvExpanded
Static Reports
Generate a shareable HTML dashboard:
unlighthouse-ci --site example.com --build-static
Output goes to
.unlighthouse/. Upload that folder to any static host.
Live examples:
Configuration
Configuring the CLI can be done either through the CI arguments or through a config file.
CI Options
|Options
-v, --version
|Display version number.
--site <url>
|Host URL to scan.
--root <path>
|Define the project root. Useful for changing where the config is read from or setting up sampling.
--config-file <path>
|Path to config file.
--output-path <path>
|Path to save the contents of the client and reports to.
--budget <budget>
|Budget (1-100), the minimum score which can pass.
--reporter <reporter>
|The report to generate from results. Options: csv, csvExpanded, json, jsonExpanded, lighthouseServer or false. Default: jsonSimple.
--lhci-host <lhci-host>
|URL of your LHCI server.
--lhci-build-token <lhci-build-token>
|LHCI build token, used to add data.
--lhci-auth <lhci-auth>
|Basic auth for your LHCI server.
--build-static
|Build a static website for the reports which can be uploaded.
--cache
|Enable the caching.
--no-cache
|Disable the caching.
--desktop
|Simulate device as desktop.
--mobile
|Simulate device as mobile.
--user-agent <user-agent>
|Specify a top-level user agent all requests will use.
--router-prefix <path>
|The URL path prefix for the client and API to run from.
--throttle
|Enable the throttling.
--samples <samples>
|Specify the amount of samples to run.
--sitemaps <sitemaps>
|Comma separated list of sitemaps to use for scanning. Providing these will override any in robots.txt.
--urls <urls>
|Specify explicit relative paths to scan as a comma-separated list, disabling the link crawler.
--exclude-urls <urls>
|Route patterns to exclude as a comma-separated list, such as
/admin/**. Not regex.
--include-urls <urls>
|Route patterns to include as a comma-separated list, such as
/,/blog/**. Not regex.
--enable-javascript
|When inspecting the HTML wait for the javascript to execute. Useful for SPAs.
--disable-javascript
|When inspecting the HTML, don't wait for the javascript to execute.
--enable-i18n-pages
|Enable scanning pages which use x-default.
--disable-i18n-pages
|Disable scanning pages which use x-default.
--disable-robots-txt
|Disables the robots.txt crawling.
--disable-sitemap
|Disables the sitemap.xml crawling.
--disable-dynamic-sampling
|Disables the sampling of paths.
--extra-headers <headers>
|Extra headers to send with the request. Example: --extra-headers foo=bar,bar=foo
--cookies <cookies>
|Cookies to send with the request. Example: --cookies foo=bar;bar=foo
--auth <auth>
|Basic auth to send with the request. Example: --auth username:password
--default-query-params <params>
|Default query params to send with the request. Example: --default-query-params foo=bar,bar=foo
-d, --debug
|Debug. Enable debugging in the logger.
-h, --help
|Display available CLI options
Config File
If you want to configure Unlighthouse, you can create a
unlighthouse.config.ts file in your cwd.
import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
site: 'example.com',
debug: true,
scanner: {
device: 'desktop',
},
})
See the Configuration section for more details and the guides.
GitHub Actions & Netlify Example
This example is for GitHub Actions and deploys a static client build to Netlify.
name: Assertions and static report
on:
workflow_dispatch:
jobs:
demo:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v4
with:
fetch-depth: 0
- name: Install Dependencies
run: npm install -g @unlighthouse/cli netlify-cli
- name: Unlighthouse assertions and client
run: unlighthouse-ci --site <your-site> --budget 75 --build-static
- name: Deploy
run: netlify deploy --dir=.unlighthouse --prod --message="New Release Deploy from GitHub Actions"
env:
NETLIFY_AUTH_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.NETLIFY_AUTH_TOKEN }}
NETLIFY_SITE_ID: ${{ secrets.NETLIFY_SITE_ID }}
GitLab CI Example
# .gitlab-ci.yml
lighthouse-audit:
image: node:22
script:
- npm install -g @unlighthouse/cli
- unlighthouse-ci --site $SITE_URL --budget 75
artifacts:
paths:
- .unlighthouse/
expire_in: 1 week
CircleCI Example
# .circleci/config.yml
version: 2.1
jobs:
lighthouse:
docker:
- image: cimg/node:22.18.0-browsers
steps:
- checkout
- run: npm install -g @unlighthouse/cli
- run: unlighthouse-ci --site $SITE_URL --budget 75 --build-static
- store_artifacts:
path: .unlighthouse