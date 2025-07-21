v 0. 11.0

You can use the latest by explicitly providing the latest version constraint.

npx unlighthouse@^0.11.0 --site < sit e >

⚠️ Node v18 or higher is now required

Before this release, the Lighthouse version was stuck on v9 which was last updated over a year ago. Now Unlighthouse scans with the latest Lighthouse version (v11.6).

Expect to see new and more accurate audits as well as an improved HTML report UI. See the Lighthouse changelog for more details.

Unlighthouse nows connects with the CrUX API to give you an overview of how your origin is performing. This is especially useful for catch catching regressions and to see how your INP performance.

Several improvements to the UI to make using Unlighthouse easier including tightened-up tabs, pagination to improve the stability of scanning large sites, and fixed category score sorting.

You can now generate and send your reports to your Lighthouse CI server using the lighthouseServer reporter.

unlighthouse-ci --site < your-sit e > --reporter lighthouseServer --lhci-host < lhci hos t > --lhci-build-token < lhci buildToke n >

Many thanks to @lutejka for helping with this and upgrading Lighthouse.

compare changes

lighthouseServer reporter ( #186 ) ( a688170 )

reporter ( #186 ) ( a688170 ) CrUX tab ( b2923fa )