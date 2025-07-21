Unlighthouse Releases

  • v0.17.2 Latest

    Bug Fixes

  • v0.17.1

    Bug Fixes

    • missing [@clack](https://github.com/clack)/prompts dependency (cf69aa2)
  • v0.17.0

    Bug Fixes

    • "Duda" sites not scanning correctly (77ac0bf), closes #277
    • avoid infinite requeuing on path failure (f6f14e3), closes #268
    • avoid using over max CPU cores (e5115c4)
    • disable ignoreI18nPages when cross-origin default is set for / (718b73b), closes #272
    • finish worker when all routes are ignored (4db4297), closes #272
    • safer path resolving (b14ebc8), closes #274

    Features

  • v0.16.3

    Bug Fixes

    • align the box which is unaligned from the sailboat emoji (#266) (b2dd7a8)
  • v0.16.2
  • v0.16.1

    Bug Fixes

  • v0.16.0

    Bug Fixes

    Features

    • simpler configs with defineUnlighthouseConfig() (#263) (7272287)
  • v0.15.0

    Bug Fixes

    • core: avoid normalising paths with app routing hashes (c28fcc7), closes #257
    • core: fallback to download when no chrome paths exist (05753be), closes #247
    • core: stop chrome cluster when scan is finished (a3ee8f0), closes #246
    • core: handle corrupt cached reports (737a873), closes #255
    • core: missing explicit dependency radix3 (c011378), closes #254

    Features

    • core: improved wsl2 and docker support (fbb3aa4)
    • core: support async functions within unlighthouse.config.ts (a4cf53b), closes #248
  • v0.14.1

    Bug Fixes

    • show lighthouse runtime error when re-queuing failed routes (#250) (b871d03)
  • v0.14.0

    Bug Fixes

    • client: load assets relative using window.location (2da76f9), closes #112
    • use relative path for non-specified router prefix (1bb0095), closes #244
    • client: misc responsive issues (09d3e6c)
    • client: remove thumbnails when not running performance (7e3c8a3)
    • fallback to full width screenshot for non-performance scans (bbf59a5), closes #245
    • false positive redirect warning for trailing slash (ef34b91)
    • respect query strings (e708ebe), closes #207

    Features

  • v0.13.5

    Bug Fixes

  • v0.13.4
  • v0.13.3

    Bug Fixes

    • handle failed reports throwing error (ff40ef3), closes #240
    • improved axios error handling (70607a1)
    • quite max listeners warning (a44801d), closes #235
  • v0.13.2
  • v0.13.1

    Bug Fixes

    • ensure configured User-Agent is used (ca2a062), closes #223
  • v0.13.0

    Bug Fixes

    • prefer module type by default (9275ae9)
    • prefer awaiting networkidle2 on inspecting HTML (643071b)

    Features

    • update performance columns for all web vitals (b6fc477), closes #222
  • v0.12.2

    Bug Fixes

    • allow npx unlighthouse-ci global usage (0c6a0eb)
    • check for valid cache removal when running with no cache (4cbb47c)
    • record sessionStorage when authenticating (9fec05f)
    • remove protocolTimeout (383f246), closes #202
    • remove puppeteer startup timeout (e2ae165)
    • support basic auth with LHCI (bcb1bc6), closes #214
    • use latest chrome as fallback browser (d678a05)
  • v0.12.1

    Bug Fixes

    • set default puppeteer-cluster timeout to 120s (560b42f)
  • v0.12.0

    Lighthouse v12

    This version is updated to use the latest version of Lighthouse - v12. Please see the release notes for further details.

    Bug Fixes

    • client: add fetch time to result row (9c5de2c), closes #211
    • report completed % accurately (5524701)
    • safer directory cache removal (720dc9d), closes #200
    • soft error on setting headers for broken target (e4619d9), closes #210
  • v0.11.6

    Bug Fixes

    • ci: filter failed scans when creating report (7b9eeea), closes #204
    • display of network request time (#198) (0e95858)
  • v0.11.5

    Bug Fixes

  • v0.11.4

    Bug Fixes

    • allow overriding throttling and better defaults (933f297), closes #195
  • v0.11.0

    ✅ Upgrading

    You can use the latest by explicitly providing the latest version constraint.

    npx unlighthouse@^0.11.0 --site <site>

    ⚠️ Node v18 or higher is now required

    👀 Highlights

    :boat: Lighthouse v11

    Before this release, the Lighthouse version was stuck on v9 which was last updated over a year ago. Now Unlighthouse scans with the latest Lighthouse version (v11.6).

    Expect to see new and more accurate audits as well as an improved HTML report UI. See the Lighthouse changelog for more details.

    📈 CrUX Tab

    Unlighthouse nows connects with the CrUX API to give you an overview of how your origin is performing. This is especially useful for catch catching regressions and to see how your INP performance.

    🎨 Improved UI

    Several improvements to the UI to make using Unlighthouse easier including tightened-up tabs, pagination to improve the stability of scanning large sites, and fixed category score sorting.

    🤖 LHCI Reporter

    You can now generate and send your reports to your Lighthouse CI server using the lighthouseServer reporter.

    unlighthouse-ci --site <your-site> --reporter lighthouseServer --lhci-host <lhci host> --lhci-build-token <lhci buildToken>

    Many thanks to @lutejka for helping with this and upgrading Lighthouse.

    👉 Changelog

    compare changes

    Features

    Bug Fixes

    • --sitemaps option will override robots.txt sitemaps (8f01db0), closes #169
    • allow pwa category (db78086), closes #168
    • create provider if missing and has route definitions (a9d0f24), closes #188
    • fullPageScreenshot audit location (f03d543)
    • ignore onlyCategories when onlyAudits is supplied (3ec2531), closes #175
    • less flakey scans when using multiple samples (851f39a), closes #60
    • patch puppeteer-cluster for puppeteer v22 compatibility (fa274d8)
    • retry failed performance scans (745f8fe)
    • set an Unlighthouse user agent by default (5359703)
    • support absolute output paths (ed32bed), closes #187
    • throw error if no routes could be scanned (574bf87)
    • when using --urls, allow skipping root path (dc2563f), closes #163
    • client: lcp element not showing (f8da8e6)
    • client: make report link more obvious (31a3013)
    • client: show tooltip links properly (44b06a2)
    • core: display loaded config file log when using one (0ad9e91)
  • v0.10.6

    Bug Fixes

    • robots.txt Allow rule breaking filtering (fe7a6ab)
  • v0.10.5
  • v0.10.4

    Bug Fixes

    • core: prioritize include rules over exclude (f17afd0)
  • v0.10.3

    Bug Fixes

    • core: ensure non-html files get skipped (e2fc345)
    • core: honour robots.txt allow rules (d4accf1)
    • more accurate filtering for include, exclude (ca5712c)
    • ci: exit code 1 when budget assertions fail (#165) (611862c) by @brahms116

    New Contributors

  • v0.10.2
  • v0.10.1

    Bug Fixes

    • core: handle unsupported robots.txt regex (7426955)
  • v0.10.0

    Bug Fixes

    Features

    New authenticate hook (c7afd0c)

    Works the same as the previous puppeteer:before-go-to hook but this will only be called a single time before any routes are scanned. It will automatically collect any set cookies and local storage items during the hook.

    // unlighthouse.config.ts
export default {
  hooks: {
    async authenticate (page) {
      // login to the page
      await page.goto('https://example.com/login')
      const emailInput = await page.$('input[type="email"]')
      await emailInput.type('[email protected]')
      const passwordInput = await page.$('input[type="password"]')
      await passwordInput.type('password')
      await Promise.all([
        page.$eval('.login-form', form => form.submit()),
        page.waitForNavigation(),
      ])
    },
  },
}
