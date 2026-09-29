Configuration

Most scans work without any config. But when you need control—excluding paths, adjusting concurrency, setting up auth—here's how.

The Config File

Create unlighthouse.config.ts in your project root:

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'https://example.com' , scanner : { exclude : [ '/admin/*' , '/api/*' ] , } , } )

Now run unlighthouse without flags. It picks up your config automatically.

The import is optional—skip it if you have resolution issues. The config still works.

Config File Location

Unlighthouse looks for these files in order:

unlighthouse.config.ts

unlighthouse.config.js

unlighthouse.config.mjs

Or specify one explicitly:

unlighthouse --config-file ./configs/production.config.ts

Common Configs

Skip Paths You Don't Care About

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'https://example.com' , scanner : { exclude : [ '/api/**' , // API routes '/admin/**' , // Admin pages '/amp/**' , // AMP versions ] , } , } )

Or scan only specific paths:

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { scanner : { include : [ '/' , '/products/**' , '/blog/**' ] , // Only these, keep '/' so the crawler can start } , } )

Desktop Instead of Mobile

Default is mobile. Switch to desktop:

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { scanner : { device : 'desktop' , } , } )

More Accurate Scores

Lighthouse scores vary between runs. For reliable numbers:

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { scanner : { samples : 3 , // Run 3x per page, average the results throttle : true , // Simulate real network (slower but realistic) } , puppeteerClusterOptions : { maxConcurrency : 1 , // One at a time (less CPU contention) } , } )

Trade-off: Much slower scans. Use for CI assertions, not development.

Protected Sites (Auth)

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { // Basic auth auth : { username : process . env . AUTH_USER , password : process . env . AUTH_PASS , } , // Cookie auth cookies : [ { name : 'session' , value : process . env . SESSION_TOKEN , domain : '.example.com' } , ] , } )

See full authentication guide.

CI Performance Budgets

Fail your build if scores drop:

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { ci : { budget : { 'performance' : 80 , 'accessibility' : 90 , 'best-practices' : 80 , 'seo' : 90 , } , buildStatic : true , // Generate shareable HTML report } , } )

Advanced

Customize Lighthouse Directly

Pass options straight to Lighthouse:

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { lighthouseOptions : { onlyCategories : [ 'performance' , 'accessibility' ] , // Skip SEO/best-practices skipAudits : [ 'uses-http2' ] , // Ignore specific audits throttlingMethod : 'devtools' , } , } )

React to Scan Events

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { hooks : { 'task-complete' : ( path , report , taskName ) => { // fires for each task; only the Lighthouse task has scores if ( taskName !== 'runLighthouseTask' ) return const performance = report . report ?. categories . find ( category => category . key === 'performance' ) if ( performance ?. score != null && performance . score < 0.5 ) console . warn ( `⚠️ ${ path } scored ${ performance . score } ` ) } , 'worker-finished' : ( ) => { console . log ( 'All done!' ) } , } , } )

Environment-Based Config

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( ( ) => { const isProd = process . env . NODE_ENV === 'production' return { site : isProd ? 'https://mysite.com' : 'http://localhost:3000' , scanner : { samples : isProd ? 3 : 1 , throttle : isProd , } , } } )

Full Reference

See Config Reference for every option with types and defaults.