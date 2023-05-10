Configuration
Each integration comes with a way to configure Unlighthouse inline; however, you may want to create a separate configuration file when dealing with complex sites.
Configuration file
By default, a
unlighthouse.config.ts file within the
root (or
cwd) directory will be read.
You can change the name of the configuration file with the
configFile option, or
--config flag for the CLI.
Local dependency - with Typescript
When you load Unlighthouse into your project as a dev dependency and you're using Typescript, you can make use of proper configuration types.
/// <reference types="unlighthouse" />
import {defineConfig} from 'unlighthouse'
export default defineConfig({
// example
site: 'unlighthouse.dev',
scanner: {
exclude: ['/private-zone/*']
},
debug: true,
})
Global dependency
You can still provide a configuration file when using Unlighthouse globally, however, you won't be able to make use of
the types or
defineConfig function, instead you'll need to export a plain object.
export default {
// example
site: 'unlighthouse.dev',
scanner: {
exclude: ['/private-zone/*']
},
debug: true,
}
See the list of config options in the Config Reference.
Example
export default {
site: 'harlanzw.com',
scanner: {
// exclude specific routes
exclude: [
'/.*?pdf',
'.*/amp',
'en-*',
],
// run lighthouse for each URL 3 times
samples: 3,
// use desktop to scan
device: 'desktop',
// enable the throttling mode
throttle: true,
},
debug: true,
}