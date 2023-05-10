Each integration comes with a way to configure Unlighthouse inline; however, you may want to create a separate configuration file when dealing with complex sites.

By default, a unlighthouse.config.ts file within the root (or cwd ) directory will be read. You can change the name of the configuration file with the configFile option, or --config flag for the CLI.

When you load Unlighthouse into your project as a dev dependency and you're using Typescript, you can make use of proper configuration types.

/// < reference types = "unlighthouse" /> import {defineConfig} from 'unlighthouse' export default defineConfig ({ // example site: 'unlighthouse.dev' , scanner: { exclude: [ '/private-zone/*' ] } , debug: true , }) Copy to clipboard

You can still provide a configuration file when using Unlighthouse globally, however, you won't be able to make use of the types or defineConfig function, instead you'll need to export a plain object.

export default { // example site: 'unlighthouse.dev' , scanner: { exclude: [ '/private-zone/*' ] } , debug: true , } Copy to clipboard

See the list of config options in the Config Reference.