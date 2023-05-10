Nuxt
Using the Unlighthouse Nuxt module allows you to close the feedback loop in fixing your Google Lighthouse issues in your development site.
Install
yarn add -D @unlighthouse/nuxt
Git ignore reports
Unlighthouse will save your reports in
outputDir (
.unlighthouse by default),
it's recommended you .gitignore these files.
.unlighthouse
Usage
To begin using Unlighthouse, you'll need to add the module to
buildModules.
When you run your Nuxt app, it will give you the URL of client, only once you visit the client will Unlighthouse start.
Nuxt 3
import { defineNuxtConfig } from 'nuxt3'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
modules: [
'@unlighthouse/nuxt',
],
})
Nuxt 2
export default {
buildModules: [
'@unlighthouse/nuxt',
],
}
Type support can be added by adding the
@unlighthouse/nuxt module to your
plugins. Nuxt v3 will automatically add type support.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"@unlighthouse/nuxt"
]
}
}
Configuration
You can either configure Unlighthouse via the
unlighthouse key in your Nuxt config, or you can provide a
unlighthouse.config.ts file
in the root directory.
See Configuring Unlighthouse for more information.
Example
export default {
unlighthouse: {
scanner: {
// simulate a desktop device
device: 'desktop',
}
}
}