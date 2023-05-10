Using the Unlighthouse Nuxt module allows you to close the feedback loop in fixing your Google Lighthouse issues in your development site.

yarn npm pnpm yarn yarn add -D @unlighthouse/nuxt npm npm install -D @unlighthouse/nuxt pnpm pnpm add -D @unlighthouse/nuxt

Unlighthouse will save your reports in outputDir ( .unlighthouse by default), it's recommended you .gitignore these files.

.unlighthouse

To begin using Unlighthouse, you'll need to add the module to buildModules .

When you run your Nuxt app, it will give you the URL of client, only once you visit the client will Unlighthouse start.

import { defineNuxtConfig } from 'nuxt3' export default defineNuxtConfig ({ modules: [ '@unlighthouse/nuxt' , ] , })

export default { buildModules: [ '@unlighthouse/nuxt' , ] , }

Type support can be added by adding the @unlighthouse/nuxt module to your plugins . Nuxt v3 will automatically add type support.

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "@unlighthouse/nuxt" ] } }

You can either configure Unlighthouse via the unlighthouse key in your Nuxt config, or you can provide a unlighthouse.config.ts file in the root directory.

See Configuring Unlighthouse for more information.