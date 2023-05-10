Vite
Using the Unlighthouse Vite plugin allows you to close the feedback loop in fixing your Google Lighthouse issues in your development site.
Install
yarn add -D @unlighthouse/vite
Git ignore reports
Unlighthouse will save your reports in
outputDir (
.unlighthouse by default),
it's recommended you .gitignore these files.
.unlighthouse
Usage
To begin using Unlighthouse, you'll need to add the plugin to
plugins.
When you run your Vite app, it will give you the URL of client, only once you visit the client will Unlighthouse start.
import Unlighthouse from '@unlighthouse/vite'
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [
Unlighthouse({
// config
})
]
})
Providing Route Definitions
If you're using the vite-plugin-pages plugin, you can provide route definitions to Unlighthouse.
You will need to hook into the plugin using the following code.
import { useUnlighthouse } from 'unlighthouse'
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [
Pages({
// ...
onRoutesGenerated(routes) {
// tell Unlighthouse about the routes
const unlighthouse = useUnlighthouse()
if (unlighthouse?.hooks) {
hooks.callHook('route-definitions-provided', routes)
}
}
}),
]
})
Configuration
You can either configure Unlighthouse via the plugin, or you can provide a
unlighthouse.config.ts file
in the root directory.
See Configuring Unlighthouse for more information.
Example
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [
Unlighthouse({
scanner: {
// simulate a desktop device
device: 'desktop',
}
})
]
})