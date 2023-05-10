Using the Unlighthouse Vite plugin allows you to close the feedback loop in fixing your Google Lighthouse issues in your development site.

yarn npm pnpm yarn yarn add -D @unlighthouse/vite Copy to clipboard npm npm install -D @unlighthouse/vite Copy to clipboard pnpm pnpm add -D @unlighthouse/vite Copy to clipboard

Unlighthouse will save your reports in outputDir ( .unlighthouse by default), it's recommended you .gitignore these files.

.unlighthouse Copy to clipboard

To begin using Unlighthouse, you'll need to add the plugin to plugins .

When you run your Vite app, it will give you the URL of client, only once you visit the client will Unlighthouse start.

import Unlighthouse from '@unlighthouse/vite' export default defineConfig ({ plugins: [ Unlighthouse ({ // config }) ] }) Copy to clipboard

If you're using the vite-plugin-pages plugin, you can provide route definitions to Unlighthouse.

You will need to hook into the plugin using the following code.

import { useUnlighthouse } from 'unlighthouse' export default defineConfig ({ plugins: [ Pages ({ // ... onRoutesGenerated ( routes ) { // tell Unlighthouse about the routes const unlighthouse = useUnlighthouse () if (unlighthouse?.hooks) { hooks. callHook ( 'route-definitions-provided' , routes) } } }), ] }) Copy to clipboard

You can either configure Unlighthouse via the plugin, or you can provide a unlighthouse.config.ts file in the root directory.

See Configuring Unlighthouse for more information.