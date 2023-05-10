Webpack

Using the Unlighthouse webpack plugin allows you to close the feedback loop in fixing your Google Lighthouse issues in your development site.

Install

yarn
yarn add -D @unlighthouse/webpack
npm
npm install -D @unlighthouse/webpack
pnpm
pnpm add -D @unlighthouse/webpack

Git ignore reports

Unlighthouse will save your reports in outputDir (.unlighthouse by default), it's recommended you .gitignore these files.

.unlighthouse

Usage

To begin using Unlighthouse, you'll need to add extend your webpack configuration.

When you run your webpack app, it will give you the URL of client, only once you visit the client will Unlighthouse start.

webpack.config.js example

import Unlighthouse from '@unlighthouse/webpack'

export default {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    Unlighthouse({
      // config
    }),
  ],
}

CJS example

const Unlighthouse = require('@unlighthouse/webpack')

export default {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    Unlighthouse({
      // config
    }),
  ],
}

Configuration

You can either configure Unlighthouse via the plugin, or you can provide a unlighthouse.config.ts file in the root directory.

See Configuring Unlighthouse for more information.

Example

import Unlighthouse from '@unlighthouse/webpack'

export default {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    Unlighthouse({
      scanner: {
        // simulate a desktop device
        device: 'desktop',
      }
    }),
  ],
}
