Using the Unlighthouse webpack plugin allows you to close the feedback loop in fixing your Google Lighthouse issues in your development site.

yarn npm pnpm yarn yarn add -D @unlighthouse/webpack npm npm install -D @unlighthouse/webpack pnpm pnpm add -D @unlighthouse/webpack

Unlighthouse will save your reports in outputDir ( .unlighthouse by default), it's recommended you .gitignore these files.

.unlighthouse

To begin using Unlighthouse, you'll need to add extend your webpack configuration.

When you run your webpack app, it will give you the URL of client, only once you visit the client will Unlighthouse start.

import Unlighthouse from '@unlighthouse/webpack' export default { // ... plugins: [ Unlighthouse ({ // config }), ] , }

const Unlighthouse = require ( '@unlighthouse/webpack' ) export default { // ... plugins: [ Unlighthouse ({ // config }), ] , }

You can either configure Unlighthouse via the plugin, or you can provide a unlighthouse.config.ts file in the root directory.

See Configuring Unlighthouse for more information.