Webpack
Using the Unlighthouse webpack plugin allows you to close the feedback loop in fixing your Google Lighthouse issues in your development site.
Install
yarn
yarn add -D @unlighthouse/webpack
Git ignore reports
Unlighthouse will save your reports in
outputDir (
.unlighthouse by default),
it's recommended you .gitignore these files.
.unlighthouse
Usage
To begin using Unlighthouse, you'll need to add extend your webpack configuration.
When you run your webpack app, it will give you the URL of client, only once you visit the client will Unlighthouse start.
webpack.config.js example
import Unlighthouse from '@unlighthouse/webpack'
export default {
// ...
plugins: [
Unlighthouse({
// config
}),
],
}
CJS example
const Unlighthouse = require('@unlighthouse/webpack')
export default {
// ...
plugins: [
Unlighthouse({
// config
}),
],
}
Configuration
You can either configure Unlighthouse via the plugin, or you can provide a
unlighthouse.config.ts file
in the root directory.
See Configuring Unlighthouse for more information.
Example
import Unlighthouse from '@unlighthouse/webpack'
export default {
// ...
plugins: [
Unlighthouse({
scanner: {
// simulate a desktop device
device: 'desktop',
}
}),
],
}