Handling SPAs

Unlighthouse assumes that the page being scanned is SSR, meaning that it can parse internal links without executing the javascript.

By not executing javascript, Unlighthouse makes use of a basic fetch of the page HTML, decreasing scan time.

If you're using an SPA and relying on the scanner.crawler mode for URL discovery, you may want to change this behaviour.

By toggling this option, the HTML payload will be extracted by puppeteer once javascript is executed.