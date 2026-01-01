Learn Google Lighthouse
Guides and tutorials for improving your site's Core Web Vitals and performance. All guides include authoritative citations from Google and real-world statistics.
Core Web Vitals
Core Web Vitals are Google's ranking factor for measuring user experience. Only 48% of mobile sites currently pass all three metrics.
59%
mobile pass rate
Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)
Improve loading performance. Only 59% of mobile sites pass.
79%
mobile pass rate
Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)
Eliminate layout shifts. 79% of mobile sites pass.
New
replaced FID
Interaction to Next Paint (INP)
Make interactions responsive. Replaced FID in March 2024.
Additional Guides
Test Your Entire Site
Most tools only test one page at a time. Unlighthouse scans your entire site and shows scores for every page.