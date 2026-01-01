Learn Google Lighthouse

Guides and tutorials for improving your site's Core Web Vitals and performance. All guides include authoritative citations from Google and real-world statistics.

Core Web Vitals

Core Web Vitals are Google's ranking factor for measuring user experience. Only 48% of mobile sites currently pass all three metrics.

59%
mobile pass rate

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)

Improve loading performance. Only 59% of mobile sites pass.

79%
mobile pass rate

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)

Eliminate layout shifts. 79% of mobile sites pass.

New
replaced FID

Interaction to Next Paint (INP)

Make interactions responsive. Replaced FID in March 2024.

Additional Guides

Core Web Vitals Overview

What they measure, why they matter, and how to test them.

Bulk Lighthouse Testing

Test every page, not just the homepage.

Test Your Entire Site

Most tools only test one page at a time. Unlighthouse scans your entire site and shows scores for every page.

Get Started