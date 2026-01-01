LCP Element Finder

What is Largest Contentful Paint?

LCP measures how long it takes for the largest visible content element to render on screen. This is typically a hero image, headline, or large text block. Google uses LCP as one of the three Core Web Vitals that directly affect search rankings.

A good LCP score means users perceive your page as loaded quickly—even if other content is still loading in the background. The LCP element changes as the page loads, so the final LCP is measured when the largest element stops changing.