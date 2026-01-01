Lighthouse Report Viewer

How to export Lighthouse JSON:

  1. Open Chrome DevTools (F12)
  2. Go to the Lighthouse tab
  3. Run an audit
  4. Click "Export" → "Save as JSON"

How to Read a Lighthouse Report

Lighthouse audits your page across five categories. Each category receives a score from 0-100, with 90+ being good, 50-89 needing improvement, and below 50 being poor.

Focus on Performance first—it directly impacts user experience and SEO. Within Performance, prioritize the Opportunities section, which shows specific improvements with estimated savings.

Category Quick Reference

Performance

Loading speed, interactivity, visual stability

Accessibility

Screen readers, contrast, keyboard navigation

Best Practices

Security, modern APIs, image optimization

SEO

Meta tags, crawlability, mobile-friendliness

PWA

Installability, offline support, app-like experience

Pro Tips for Improving Your Score

Start with Quick Wins

Focus on opportunities with the highest estimated savings first. Image optimization and unused code are often easy fixes.

Test Multiple Times

Lighthouse scores can vary between runs. Test 3-5 times and average the results for a more accurate picture.

Prioritize Core Web Vitals

LCP, CLS, and INP directly affect search rankings. Focus on getting these green before other optimizations.

Test on Mobile

Google uses mobile-first indexing. Your mobile score matters more than desktop for SEO.

Check Field Data

Lab data (Lighthouse) is synthetic. Check Chrome UX Report for real-world user experience data.

Don't Chase 100

Diminishing returns after 90. A score of 90+ is excellent—spend time on features, not micro-optimizations.

01

How do I view a Lighthouse JSON report?

Upload your Lighthouse JSON file by dragging and dropping it onto this page, clicking the upload area, or pasting the JSON content directly. The viewer will parse and display your performance scores, metrics, and audit results in an interactive format.

02

How do I export a Lighthouse report as JSON?

In Chrome DevTools, run a Lighthouse audit then click "Save as JSON" in the report header. From the command line, run: npx lighthouse <url> --output=json --output-path=report.json. The PageSpeed Insights API also returns JSON that works with this viewer.

03

What information does a Lighthouse JSON report contain?

Lighthouse reports include performance scores (0-100), Core Web Vitals metrics (LCP, CLS, TBT), detailed audit results for performance, accessibility, best practices, SEO, and PWA categories, plus timing data, screenshots, and optimization opportunities.

04

Can I compare multiple Lighthouse reports?

This viewer shows one report at a time. For comparing reports over time, consider Lighthouse CI which stores historical data, or export multiple JSON reports and compare the metrics manually. The Unlighthouse CLI can scan your entire site and track changes.

05

Why use a Lighthouse report viewer instead of the HTML report?

JSON reports are smaller, easier to store, and work better with automation. This viewer provides the same visual experience as HTML reports, with additional features like dark mode, better mobile support, and the ability to quickly inspect specific audits.

