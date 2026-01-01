INP Analyzer

What is Interaction to Next Paint?

INP measures how quickly your page responds to user interactions like clicks, taps, and keyboard input. It captures the worst interaction latency during a page visit, reporting when the browser finally paints a response. Google replaced FID with INP as a Core Web Vital in March 2024.

Since INP requires real user interactions, lab tools like Lighthouse use Total Blocking Time (TBT) as a proxy. TBT measures how long the main thread was blocked by long tasks during page load—a strong predictor of poor INP.