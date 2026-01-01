Performance Tools

Free interactive tools to understand and improve your Lighthouse scores.
Test up to 10 URLs at once with PageSpeed Insights. Get performance scores for multiple pages in one batch.
Check if your page passes Google's Core Web Vitals. Test LCP, CLS, and INP with lab and real user data.
Track real user performance over 25 weeks. See how your LCP, CLS, and INP trends change over time with CrUX data.
Test Time to First Byte with real Chrome user data. Compare field vs lab TTFB and track server response trends.
Compare Core Web Vitals across multiple websites. Benchmark your site against competitors with real Chrome user data.
Upload your Lighthouse JSON report to visualize scores, metrics, and audits interactively.
Calculate your performance score interactively. Adjust metrics to see how they impact your overall Lighthouse score.
Identify which element is your Largest Contentful Paint and get actionable recommendations to improve it.
Analyze Interaction to Next Paint issues. Find slow event handlers and optimize responsiveness.
Debug Cumulative Layout Shift issues. Identify elements causing unexpected layout shifts.
Get detailed PageSpeed Insights performance data with field and lab metrics.