Core Web Vitals Test

Core Web Vitals are three metrics Google uses to measure user experience: LCP (loading speed), CLS (visual stability), and INP (interactivity). They are a confirmed ranking factor in Google Search.
Good scores are: LCP under 2.5 seconds, CLS under 0.1, and INP under 200 milliseconds. To pass Core Web Vitals, at least 75% of page loads must meet the "good" threshold for all three metrics.
Lab data is collected in a controlled environment (Lighthouse). Field data is from real users via the Chrome User Experience Report (CrUX). Field data is what Google uses for ranking, but lab data helps diagnose issues.
Yes. Core Web Vitals are a confirmed Google ranking factor as part of page experience signals. Pages that pass CWV may have a ranking advantage over those that don't, especially for competitive queries.