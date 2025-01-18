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Largest Contentful Paint (LCP): Good Scores, Fixes & Guide

LCP measures when the main content loads. Good score: ≤2.5s mobile. Fix slow LCP with image optimization, TTFB improvements, and render-blocking resource removal.
Harlan WiltonHarlan Wilton9 min read Published Updated

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) measures when the main content finishes loading. A good LCP score is 2.5 seconds or less on mobile (same threshold for desktop). Scores above 4 seconds are classified as poor. LCP is one of Google's three Core Web Vitals and directly affects search ranking.

LCPLargest Contentful Paint CWV
25% weight
Good ≤2.5sPoor >4.0s

LCP is the Core Web Vital developers struggle with most. The Chrome UX Report shows about 40% of sites miss the recommended LCP threshold.

Why? LCP spans the full loading path: server response, resource discovery, transfer, and rendering. You need to find the slow sub-part before choosing a fix.

What is LCP?

Largest Contentful Paint marks when the main content finishes loading. It answers the user's question: "Is this page showing me what I came for?"

The element considered "largest" changes as the page loads. The browser reports the final LCP candidate once the user interacts or the page finishes loading.

LCP Thresholds:

DeviceGoodNeeds ImprovementPoor
Mobile≤2.5s2.5–4.0s>4.0s
Desktop≤2.5s2.5–4.0s>4.0s

Score Weight: LCP accounts for 25% of your Lighthouse Performance score.

What elements can be LCP:

Why LCP matters

User experience

Users don't wait. When the main content takes too long, they assume the page is broken. The 2.5-second mobile threshold is based on research into user attention spans - after 3 seconds, users start losing patience and bouncing.

The visual impact is immediate: a blank or skeleton screen for 4+ seconds feels broken. A fully-rendered hero in under 2.5 seconds feels fast.

SEO impact

LCP is one of Google's Core Web Vitals ranking factors. Google uses field data (CrUX) from the 75th percentile - meaning 75% of your users need good LCP for it to count as "good" for ranking purposes.

Google describes Core Web Vitals as one part of page experience. Relevance still matters more, so treat LCP as a user experience requirement rather than a shortcut to higher rankings.

Business impact

Real-world case studies demonstrate significant revenue correlation:

CompanyLCP ImprovementBusiness Impact
RakutenAchieved good LCP61% higher conversion rate
Vodafone31% improvement8% more sales
Tokopedia55% (3.78s → 1.72s)23% better session duration
NDTV50% reduction50% better bounce rate
Agrofy70% improvement76% less load abandonment

The pattern is consistent: faster LCP correlates with better engagement and conversion.

Start with field data

CrUX and Search Console report LCP at the 75th percentile, split by mobile and desktop. Start with the failing device group and URL pattern. Then reproduce one representative page in Lighthouse or Chrome DevTools.

Mobile-first indexing describes which page version Google crawls. It does not make desktop performance irrelevant. A slow desktop experience still affects desktop users, and CrUX reports it separately.

If URL-level CrUX data is unavailable, use origin data as context, not proof that the page passes. Low-traffic pages may have different templates and LCP elements from the home page.

LCP sub-parts breakdown

Google recommends breaking LCP into four sub-parts to pinpoint exactly where time is being wasted:

Sub-partTarget % of LCPWhat it measures
TTFB~40% (1.0s)Time for server to return first byte
Resource Load Delay<10% (0.25s)Time before LCP resource starts downloading
Resource Load Duration~40% (1.0s)Time to download the LCP resource
Element Render Delay<10% (0.25s)Time from download complete to painted

These percentages are diagnostic guidelines, not fixed budgets. The two delay phases should be close to zero. TTFB and resource transfer take real network time, so they usually occupy most of a healthy LCP trace.

Why this matters

Each sub-part has different causes:

  • High TTFB: Server issues, no caching, redirects, slow database
  • High Load Delay: LCP image not discoverable in HTML, blocked by scripts
  • High Load Duration: Image too large, no CDN, slow connection
  • High Render Delay: Render-blocking CSS/JS, large DOM, client-side rendering

Measure first, then target the right sub-part. The 2026 LCP practices guide covers current Lighthouse Insights and newer browser features after you fix the basic loading path.

Common LCP issues

Poor LCP stems from a short list of causes. Here are the most impactful:

IssueImpactDifficultyFix Time
Slow Server Response (TTFB)HighMediumHours–Days
Render-Blocking ResourcesHighMediumHours
RedirectsHighLowMinutes
Prioritize LCP ImageHighLowMinutes
LCP Lazy-LoadedHighLowMinutes
Resource Load DelayHighMediumHours
Client-Side RenderingHighHighHours–Days
Large ImagesMediumLowMinutes
Lazy Loading Above FoldMediumLowMinutes
Total Byte WeightMediumMediumHours
Unminified JavaScriptMediumLowMinutes
Unused JavaScriptMediumHighHours–Days

Diagnose your specific issue

How to measure LCP

Lab testing (development)

Lab tests give you controlled, reproducible results - but they represent synthetic conditions, not real users.

Chrome DevTools:

  1. Open DevTools → Performance tab
  2. Click record → reload page
  3. Look for "LCP" marker in timeline
  4. Hover to see which element and timing

Lighthouse: Run an audit in DevTools or via CLI. Check the LCP metric and related audits under "Opportunities" and "Diagnostics."

WebPageTest: Detailed waterfall analysis showing exactly when LCP happens relative to other resources. Use for deep debugging.

Field data (real users)

Field data is what Google uses for ranking. It represents actual user experience.

PageSpeed Insights: Enter your URL to see CrUX (Chrome User Experience Report) data. This is the same data Google uses for ranking decisions.

Google Search Console: The Core Web Vitals report shows which URLs pass or fail, grouped by similar pages.

Web Vitals JavaScript Library:

import { onLCP } from 'web-vitals'

onLCP((metric) => {
  console.log('LCP:', metric.value, 'ms')
  console.log('Element:', metric.attribution.element)
  console.log('URL:', metric.attribution.url)
})

Send this data to your analytics for real user monitoring.

To catch regressions automatically, set up Lighthouse CI in your deployment pipeline.

Lab vs field discrepancy

Common: your lab score is fine but field data fails. This usually means:

  • Real users have slower connections than your test
  • Real users hit pages you're not testing
  • Third-party scripts behave differently in production
  • Caching works in lab but not for first-time visitors

Always prioritize field data over lab scores.

Framework guides

Framework-specific optimizations for LCP:

Next.js

Image component, automatic optimization, and App Router streaming.

Nuxt

NuxtImage, automatic srcset, and Nitro prerendering.

React

Suspense boundaries, lazy loading, and SSR strategies.

Vue

Async components, SSR hydration, and image handling.

Svelte

SvelteKit loading strategies and image optimization.

Angular

NgOptimizedImage and SSR with Angular Universal.

Test your entire site

Checking LCP page-by-page misses the big picture. Your homepage might pass while 200 blog posts fail. Product pages might score well except for ones with large hero images.

Unlighthouse scans your entire site and surfaces LCP scores for every page. The CLI is free and runs locally. Cloud adds scheduled monitoring and historical tracking to catch regressions before users do.

Common myths

"schema.org improves LCP"

False. Structured data (JSON-LD) helps search engines understand your content and can improve Click-Through Rate (CTR) via rich results, but it has zero direct impact on LCP or load times. Focus on rendering performance, not meta tags.

"accessibility hurts performance"

False. Accessible sites are often faster. Semantic HTML is lighter than div soup. However, screen readers rely on the DOM being ready. A site with a fast LCP but blocked main thread (poor INP) creates a frustrating experience for assistive technology users. Fast LCP is the first step in digital accessibility.

Related

Core Web Vitals OverviewFix CLSFix INPLCP DefinitionSpeed IndexLCP Finder Tool

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Framework hydration blocks interactivity. Delay and partial hydration strategies to make SSR sites responsive faster.

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Reduce server response time to improve LCP. Learn CDN setup, caching strategies, database optimization, and edge computing solutions.