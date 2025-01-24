Lighthouse CI: Automate Performance Testing in CI/CD

Lighthouse CI (LHCI) is Google's official tool for running Lighthouse audits in continuous integration pipelines. It catches performance regressions before they reach production.

Current Version: LHCI 0.15.x uses Lighthouse 12.6.1. The PWA category was : LHCI 0.15.x uses Lighthouse 12.6.1. The PWA category was removed in Lighthouse 12 (May 2024). Lighthouse 13 is not yet supported as it requires Node 22.19+.

Lighthouse CI is a suite of tools that integrate Lighthouse into your CI/CD workflow:

@lhci/cli — Command-line tool for running audits (~2M monthly npm downloads)

— Command-line tool for running audits (~2M monthly npm downloads) @lhci/server — Optional server for storing historical data

— Optional server for storing historical data GitHub App — Status checks on pull requests

83% of Fortune 500 companies have integrated automated performance testing into their CI/CD pipelines. Without it, regressions slip through:

Developer fixes performance issues PR gets merged Next week, someone adds a 500KB image Performance tanks, nobody notices until users complain

LHCI solves this by running Lighthouse on every commit and failing builds that don't meet your standards.

Regression prevention — Fail builds when Core Web Vitals like LCP, CLS, and TBT (proxy for INP) drop

— Fail builds when Core Web Vitals like LCP, CLS, and TBT (proxy for INP) drop Performance budgets — Set thresholds for scores and resource sizes

— Set thresholds for scores and resource sizes Historical tracking — Compare builds over time

— Compare builds over time Variance reduction — Run multiple times, use median results

— Run multiple times, use median results GitHub integration — Status checks and PR comments

Install and run:

npm install -g @lhci/cli lhci autorun --collect.url=https://example.com --upload.target=temporary-public-storage

Or with a config file ( lighthouserc.js ):

module . exports = { ci : { collect : { url : [ ' https://example.com/ ' ] , }, upload : { target : ' temporary-public-storage ' , }, }, }

Then run:

lhci autorun

The lhci autorun command executes three steps:

collect — Runs Lighthouse N times per URL assert — Checks results against budgets/assertions upload — Stores results (temporary storage, filesystem, or LHCI server)

Run lhci healthcheck --fatal separately to verify Chrome and config before autorun.

Results are saved to .lighthouseci/ locally.

Lighthouse CI audits four categories on every run:

Each category gets a 0-100 score. Set thresholds in your config to block merges when scores drop.

Node.js 18+

Chrome/Chromium installed

A URL to test (can be localhost with startServerCommand )

Why invest in performance testing? Research shows direct business impact: