Unlighthouse CLI - Site-Wide Lighthouse

Stop checking pages one at a time. Run a single command and get Lighthouse scores for your entire site in minutes.

npx unlighthouse --site example.com

That's it. Unlighthouse will crawl your site, find every page, run Lighthouse on each one, and open a dashboard where you can watch results stream in live.

Pick your package manager:

npm pnpm yarn npx unlighthouse --site https://mysite.com pnpm dlx unlighthouse --site https://mysite.com yarn dlx unlighthouse --site https://mysite.com

A browser window opens automatically showing your scan progress. Results appear as each page completes—no waiting for the full scan to finish.

Discovery — Unlighthouse reads your sitemap and crawls internal links to find every page Parallel scanning — Multiple Chrome instances run Lighthouse audits simultaneously Live results — Scores stream to your dashboard as each page completes Smart sampling — Similar pages (like blog posts) are sampled to avoid redundant scans

Node.js 20+

Chrome — Uses your system Chrome. If missing, downloads Chromium automatically.

If you scan sites frequently:

npm install -g @unlighthouse/cli unlighthouse --site example.com

Add --debug to see what's going on:

npx unlighthouse --site example.com --debug

Chrome can be tricky in WSL. If you see connection errors, check the WSL troubleshooting guide.

Your first scan downloads route data and warms up Chrome. Subsequent scans use caching and are much faster.

Create unlighthouse.config.ts in your project root:

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from ' unlighthouse/config ' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : ' https://example.com ' , scanner : { samples : 3 , // Run each page 3x and average (more accurate) throttle : true , // Simulate real network conditions exclude : [ ' /admin/* ' , ' /api/* ' ] , // Skip these paths }, } )

Now just run unlighthouse without flags—it reads your config automatically.

See all configuration options.

