Lighthouse Score Calculator

How Lighthouse Calculates Your Performance Score

Lighthouse calculates your performance score using a weighted average of five key metrics. Each metric is scored from 0-100 using a log-normal distribution based on real-world performance data from the HTTP Archive.

The scoring algorithm converts raw metric values (like milliseconds or unitless shift scores) into a 0-100 score using statistical curves. A metric value at the 10th percentile of all sites scores 90 (good), while the median scores 50. This means your score reflects how your site compares to others on the web.