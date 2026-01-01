$ unlighthouse bulk-test
Test up to 10 URLs at once with Google's PageSpeed Insights API. Get Lighthouse performance scores, Core Web Vitals, and optimization insights for multiple pages simultaneously.
Bulk PageSpeed testing lets you analyze multiple URLs simultaneously using the PageSpeed Insights API. Instead of testing pages one at a time, you can submit up to 10 URLs and get Lighthouse performance scores, Core Web Vitals, and audit results for all pages at once.
The PageSpeed Insights API (pagespeedonline/v5/runpagespeed) accepts a URL parameter and returns Lighthouse results as JSON. This tool handles the API calls for you, but for programmatic access you can call the API directly with your own API key for higher rate limits.
This free tool allows testing up to 10 URLs at once. The PageSpeed Insights API has rate limits (400 requests per day for anonymous users, 25,000 with an API key). For scanning entire sites with hundreds of pages, use Unlighthouse CLI instead.
Each URL gets a full Lighthouse audit including: Performance score (0-100), Core Web Vitals (LCP, CLS, TBT/INP), First Contentful Paint, Speed Index, and a pass/fail summary. Results help identify which pages need optimization.
Use bulk testing for quick checks of specific pages like landing pages, product pages, or comparing competitor URLs. For comprehensive site-wide analysis with all pages automatically discovered, use Unlighthouse CLI which crawls your sitemap and tests every page.
Unlighthouse automatically discovers and audits hundreds of pages on your site. Get comprehensive performance insights with a single command.