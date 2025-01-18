Google considers a CLS score of 0.1 or less as good. Learn what causes layout shifts and how to fix CLS with proven techniques for images, fonts, ads, and dynamic content.

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS): What Is a Good Score & How to Fix

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) measures unexpected movement of page content. Google considers a CLS score of 0.1 or less good, above 0.1 through 0.25 needs improvement, and above 0.25 poor. CLS is one of the three Core Web Vitals.

CLS Cumulative Layout Shift CWV 25% weight Good ≤0.10 Poor >0.25

CLS measures unexpected layout shifts, visible elements moving without the user causing the movement. In the 2025 Web Almanac, 81% of mobile pages and 72% of desktop pages had good CLS.

But "easiest" doesn't mean unimportant. Layout shifts destroy trust. When users click a button and hit an ad instead, or lose their reading position because a banner appeared, they leave.

Redbus reduced CLS from 1.65 to 0 and saw 80-100% higher mobile conversion rates. Visual stability directly impacts revenue.

What is CLS?

Cumulative Layout Shift tracks how much visible content moves unexpectedly. Lighthouse calculates the score by multiplying two fractions for each shift:

Impact Fraction × Distance Fraction = Layout Shift Score

Impact fraction: Percentage of viewport affected by the shift

Percentage of viewport affected by the shift Distance fraction: Distance elements moved relative to viewport

A small image shifting 50px causes less CLS than a large banner shifting 200px.

CLS Thresholds:

Score Rating What it means ≤0.1 Good Stable, predictable layout 0.1–0.25 Needs Improvement Noticeable shifts, frustrating UX >0.25 Poor Severe shifts, users misclick

Score Weight: CLS accounts for 25% of your Lighthouse Performance score - tied with LCP for the largest weight.

How Lighthouse measures CLS: Since April 2021, CLS uses a "session window" approach. It captures the maximum burst of layout shifts with a 1-second gap and 5-second cap. This makes CLS more fair for long-lived pages and SPAs.

User-initiated shifts are excluded: Layout shifts within 500ms of discrete user input (clicks, taps, keypresses) don't count. Scroll and pinch gestures don't trigger this exclusion - those are continuous inputs.

→ Full CLS definition

Why CLS matters

User experience

Layout shifts cause users to:

Click the wrong button or link (the infamous "misclick")

Lose their place while reading

Accidentally trigger unwanted actions like purchases

Perceive the site as broken or low-quality

The frustration is visceral. Users don't think "this page has poor CLS" - they think "this site is garbage."

Search impact

CLS contributes to the page experience signals Google considers, but a good score does not guarantee a ranking change. Google evaluates field data at the 75th percentile. At least 75% of measured visits must be at or below 0.1 for a URL or origin to be classed as good.

Business impact

Company CLS Improvement Business Impact Redbus 1.65 → 0 80-100% higher mobile conversions Yahoo! Japan 98% reduction 15% more page views per session AliExpress 10x improvement 15% lower bounce rates iCook 15% improvement 10% more ad revenue

The pattern is clear: visual stability correlates with engagement and conversion.

Common CLS issues

Lighthouse identifies these root causes for layout shifts:

The audit tracks up to 15 layout shifts and shows the element that shifted most for each event, along with the root cause (unsized media, web font loaded, or injected iframe).

→ All CLS issues and fixes

Try it: layout shift playground

Trigger common layout shifts and see how they affect the CLS score:

Loading demo...

How to measure CLS

Lab testing (development)

Lab tests give you controlled, reproducible results - but they capture only shifts during page load, not during longer sessions.

Chrome DevTools:

Open DevTools → Performance tab Click record → reload page → stop recording Look for pink "Layout Shift" entries in the timeline Click to see which elements shifted and by how much

Lighthouse: Run an audit and check the CLS metric. The "Avoid large layout shifts" diagnostic shows the top shifting elements with their root causes.

CLS Debugger Tool: Enter any URL to identify exactly which elements cause layout shifts - no install required.

Console snippet:

function observeLayoutShifts ( ) { const observer = new PerformanceObserver ( ( list ) => { list . getEntries ( ) . forEach ( ( entry ) => { console . log ( 'CLS:' , entry . value , entry . sources ) } ) } ) observer . observe ( { type : 'layout-shift' , buffered : true } ) return ( ) => observer . disconnect ( ) }

Call observeLayoutShifts() in the browser console. It logs each shift with its source element and returns a cleanup function.

Field data (real users)

Field data captures shifts throughout the user session, not just initial load.

PageSpeed Insights: Shows CrUX data for your URL - the same data Google uses for ranking.

Google Search Console: Core Web Vitals report groups URLs by CLS status.

Web Vitals Chrome Extension: Shows CLS in real-time and highlights shifting elements with red overlays.

Web Vitals JavaScript Library:

import { onCLS } from 'web-vitals' onCLS ( ( metric ) => { console . log ( 'CLS:' , metric . value ) console . log ( 'Entries:' , metric . entries ) } )

To catch regressions automatically, set up Lighthouse CI in your deployment pipeline.

Lab vs field CLS

Important: Lab CLS can be artificially lower than field CLS because:

Lab tests end at "page load" while field data captures shifts throughout the session

Ads and third-party content may load differently in lab conditions

User interactions in the field trigger shifts that lab tests miss

Always verify with real user data. If field CLS is worse than lab, you have shifts happening after initial load - likely from ads, lazy-loaded content, or user interactions.

Diagnose the failing visit

The aggregate CLS number tells you a problem exists. Attribution tells you where to look.

Check PageSpeed Insights or Search Console to identify the failing device group and URL pattern. Reproduce a representative URL with a fresh profile. Cookie banners and ads often disappear after the first visit. Record the whole interaction flow in the DevTools Performance panel, not only the initial load. Expand each layout shift cluster and inspect both the shifted element and the element that caused it to move. Verify the fix with field monitoring. CrUX uses a rolling window, so it will not change immediately after deployment.

Common gotchas

Gotcha Impact Fix Late-loading CSS Flash of Unstyled Content (FOUC) Ensure critical CSS is inline or loaded in <head> . Async CSS loading without critical CSS extraction guarantees layout shifts. Viewport Meta Tag Scaling and layout Missing <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> makes mobile rendering unreliable. Cookie Banners 0.1+ CLS Score Often ignored in development because "I already accepted it." Test in Incognito mode. Banners pushing content down are a top CLS cause.

Framework guides

Framework-specific CLS fixes:

Next.js next/image with dimensions, font optimization with next/font. Nuxt NuxtImage sizing, @nuxt/fonts for font loading. React Placeholder strategies, Suspense boundary sizing. Vue v-if/v-show transitions, async component sizing. Svelte enhanced:img dimensions, transition handling. Angular NgOptimizedImage with dimensions, @angular/fonts.

Test your entire site

Most tools only test one page at a time. Your homepage might pass CLS while your blog template has unsized images causing shifts on every post.

Unlighthouse scans your entire site and shows CLS scores for every page. The CLI is free and runs locally. Cloud adds scheduled monitoring to catch regressions before users do.