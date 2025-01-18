Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS): What Is a Good Score & How to Fix
Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) measures unexpected movement of page content. Google considers a CLS score of 0.1 or less good, above 0.1 through 0.25 needs improvement, and above 0.25 poor. CLS is one of the three Core Web Vitals.
CLS measures unexpected layout shifts, visible elements moving without the user causing the movement. In the 2025 Web Almanac, 81% of mobile pages and 72% of desktop pages had good CLS.
But "easiest" doesn't mean unimportant. Layout shifts destroy trust. When users click a button and hit an ad instead, or lose their reading position because a banner appeared, they leave.
Redbus reduced CLS from 1.65 to 0 and saw 80-100% higher mobile conversion rates. Visual stability directly impacts revenue.
What is CLS?
Cumulative Layout Shift tracks how much visible content moves unexpectedly. Lighthouse calculates the score by multiplying two fractions for each shift:
Impact Fraction × Distance Fraction = Layout Shift Score
- Impact fraction: Percentage of viewport affected by the shift
- Distance fraction: Distance elements moved relative to viewport
A small image shifting 50px causes less CLS than a large banner shifting 200px.
CLS Thresholds:
|Score
|Rating
|What it means
|≤0.1
|Good
|Stable, predictable layout
|0.1–0.25
|Needs Improvement
|Noticeable shifts, frustrating UX
|>0.25
|Poor
|Severe shifts, users misclick
Score Weight: CLS accounts for 25% of your Lighthouse Performance score - tied with LCP for the largest weight.
How Lighthouse measures CLS: Since April 2021, CLS uses a "session window" approach. It captures the maximum burst of layout shifts with a 1-second gap and 5-second cap. This makes CLS more fair for long-lived pages and SPAs.
User-initiated shifts are excluded: Layout shifts within 500ms of discrete user input (clicks, taps, keypresses) don't count. Scroll and pinch gestures don't trigger this exclusion - those are continuous inputs.
Why CLS matters
User experience
Layout shifts cause users to:
- Click the wrong button or link (the infamous "misclick")
- Lose their place while reading
- Accidentally trigger unwanted actions like purchases
- Perceive the site as broken or low-quality
The frustration is visceral. Users don't think "this page has poor CLS" - they think "this site is garbage."
Search impact
CLS contributes to the page experience signals Google considers, but a good score does not guarantee a ranking change. Google evaluates field data at the 75th percentile. At least 75% of measured visits must be at or below 0.1 for a URL or origin to be classed as good.
Business impact
|Company
|CLS Improvement
|Business Impact
|Redbus
|1.65 → 0
|80-100% higher mobile conversions
|Yahoo! Japan
|98% reduction
|15% more page views per session
|AliExpress
|10x improvement
|15% lower bounce rates
|iCook
|15% improvement
|10% more ad revenue
The pattern is clear: visual stability correlates with engagement and conversion.
Common CLS issues
Lighthouse identifies these root causes for layout shifts:
|Issue
|Impact
|Difficulty
|Images Without Dimensions
|High
|Low
|Large Layout Shifts
|High
|Varies
|Dynamic Content Injection
|High
|Medium
|Web Fonts (FOIT/FOUT)
|Medium
|Medium
|Ads, Embeds, iframes
|Medium
|Medium
|Animations & Transitions
|Low
|Low
The audit tracks up to 15 layout shifts and shows the element that shifted most for each event, along with the root cause (unsized media, web font loaded, or injected iframe).
Try it: layout shift playground
Trigger common layout shifts and see how they affect the CLS score:
How to measure CLS
Lab testing (development)
Lab tests give you controlled, reproducible results - but they capture only shifts during page load, not during longer sessions.
Chrome DevTools:
- Open DevTools → Performance tab
- Click record → reload page → stop recording
- Look for pink "Layout Shift" entries in the timeline
- Click to see which elements shifted and by how much
Lighthouse: Run an audit and check the CLS metric. The "Avoid large layout shifts" diagnostic shows the top shifting elements with their root causes.
CLS Debugger Tool: Enter any URL to identify exactly which elements cause layout shifts - no install required.
Console snippet:
function observeLayoutShifts() {
const observer = new PerformanceObserver((list) => {
list.getEntries().forEach((entry) => {
console.log('CLS:', entry.value, entry.sources)
})
})
observer.observe({ type: 'layout-shift', buffered: true })
return () => observer.disconnect()
}
Call
observeLayoutShifts() in the browser console. It logs each shift with its source element and returns a cleanup function.
Field data (real users)
Field data captures shifts throughout the user session, not just initial load.
PageSpeed Insights: Shows CrUX data for your URL - the same data Google uses for ranking.
Google Search Console: Core Web Vitals report groups URLs by CLS status.
Web Vitals Chrome Extension: Shows CLS in real-time and highlights shifting elements with red overlays.
Web Vitals JavaScript Library:
import { onCLS } from 'web-vitals'
onCLS((metric) => {
console.log('CLS:', metric.value)
console.log('Entries:', metric.entries)
})
To catch regressions automatically, set up Lighthouse CI in your deployment pipeline.
Lab vs field CLS
Important: Lab CLS can be artificially lower than field CLS because:
- Lab tests end at "page load" while field data captures shifts throughout the session
- Ads and third-party content may load differently in lab conditions
- User interactions in the field trigger shifts that lab tests miss
Always verify with real user data. If field CLS is worse than lab, you have shifts happening after initial load - likely from ads, lazy-loaded content, or user interactions.
Diagnose the failing visit
The aggregate CLS number tells you a problem exists. Attribution tells you where to look.
- Check PageSpeed Insights or Search Console to identify the failing device group and URL pattern.
- Reproduce a representative URL with a fresh profile. Cookie banners and ads often disappear after the first visit.
- Record the whole interaction flow in the DevTools Performance panel, not only the initial load.
- Expand each layout shift cluster and inspect both the shifted element and the element that caused it to move.
- Verify the fix with field monitoring. CrUX uses a rolling window, so it will not change immediately after deployment.
Common gotchas
|Gotcha
|Impact
|Fix
|Late-loading CSS
|Flash of Unstyled Content (FOUC)
|Ensure critical CSS is inline or loaded in
<head>. Async CSS loading without critical CSS extraction guarantees layout shifts.
|Viewport Meta Tag
|Scaling and layout
|Missing
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> makes mobile rendering unreliable.
|Cookie Banners
|0.1+ CLS Score
|Often ignored in development because "I already accepted it." Test in Incognito mode. Banners pushing content down are a top CLS cause.
Framework guides
Framework-specific CLS fixes:
Next.js
Nuxt
React
Vue
Svelte
Angular
Test your entire site
Most tools only test one page at a time. Your homepage might pass CLS while your blog template has unsized images causing shifts on every post.
Unlighthouse scans your entire site and shows CLS scores for every page. The CLI is free and runs locally. Cloud adds scheduled monitoring to catch regressions before users do.
Inspector Issues
Resolve browser-detected problems including mixed content, cookie issues, CSP violations, and cross-origin blocks that appear in Chrome's Issues panel.
Images Without Dimensions
Images without width and height cause layout shifts. Add explicit dimensions to prevent your page from jumping around as images load.