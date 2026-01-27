Lighthouse with Playwright: Performance Testing Guide
Run Lighthouse audits programmatically using Playwright. This guide covers direct integration without wrapper libraries — giving you full control over the audit process.
What You'll Build
By the end of this guide, you'll have:
- Lighthouse running inside your Playwright test suite
- Performance, accessibility, SEO, and best practices scores
- HTML reports generated automatically
- A foundation for CI/CD integration
How It Works
Playwright launches Chromium with a remote debugging port. Lighthouse connects to that port and runs its audits on the page Playwright has navigated to.
Playwright → launches Chrome with --remote-debugging-port=9222
Lighthouse → connects to port 9222 → runs audits → returns results
This is the same approach the
playwright-lighthouse npm package uses internally, but doing it directly gives you more control and fewer dependencies.
Setup
Install the required packages:
npm install -D playwright lighthouse
npx playwright install chromium
Basic Integration
Here's a complete working example:
import { writeFileSync } from 'node:fs'
import lighthouse from 'lighthouse'
import { chromium } from 'playwright'
const PORT = 9222
async function runLighthouseAudit(url) {
// Launch Chrome with remote debugging enabled
const browser = await chromium.launch({
args: [`--remote-debugging-port=${PORT}`],
})
const page = await browser.newPage()
await page.goto(url, { waitUntil: 'networkidle' })
// Run Lighthouse audit
const result = await lighthouse(url, {
port: PORT,
output: 'html',
logLevel: 'error',
})
// Save HTML report
writeFileSync('lighthouse-report.html', result.report)
// Extract scores
const { categories } = result.lhr
console.log('Performance:', Math.round(categories.performance.score * 100))
console.log('Accessibility:', Math.round(categories.accessibility.score * 100))
console.log('Best Practices:', Math.round(categories['best-practices'].score * 100))
console.log('SEO:', Math.round(categories.seo.score * 100))
await browser.close()
return result.lhr
}
runLighthouseAudit('https://example.com')
Using with Playwright Test
Integrate into your existing Playwright test suite:
import { chromium, test } from '@playwright/test'
import lighthouse from 'lighthouse'
const PORT = 9222
test.describe('Lighthouse Audits', () => {
test('homepage meets performance threshold', async () => {
const browser = await chromium.launch({
args: [`--remote-debugging-port=${PORT}`],
})
const page = await browser.newPage()
await page.goto('https://example.com', { waitUntil: 'networkidle' })
const result = await lighthouse('https://example.com', {
port: PORT,
logLevel: 'error',
})
const perfScore = result.lhr.categories.performance.score * 100
await browser.close()
// Assert minimum performance score
expect(perfScore).toBeGreaterThanOrEqual(80)
})
})
--workers=1). Multiple concurrent Lighthouse audits on the same debugging port will conflict.
Advanced: Custom Test Fixture
For a cleaner, reusable pattern, extend Playwright's
test object to create a custom Fixture. This abstracts the setup/teardown logic.
// fixtures/lighthouse.ts
import { writeFileSync } from 'node:fs'
import { test as base } from '@playwright/test'
import lighthouse from 'lighthouse'
import { chromium } from 'playwright'
export const test = base.extend({
lighthouse: async ({}, use, testInfo) => {
const port = 9222
const browser = await chromium.launch({
args: [`--remote-debugging-port=${port}`],
})
await use(async (url) => {
const page = await browser.newPage()
await page.goto(url, { waitUntil: 'networkidle' })
const result = await lighthouse(url, { port, output: 'html', logLevel: 'error' })
const score = result.lhr.categories.performance.score * 100
// Attach report to Playwright test results
const reportPath = `lighthouse-report-${testInfo.title.replace(/\s+/g, '-')}.html`
writeFileSync(reportPath, result.report)
await testInfo.attach('lighthouse-report', { path: reportPath, contentType: 'text/html' })
await page.close()
return score
})
await browser.close()
}
})
export { expect } from '@playwright/test'
Usage in tests:
import { expect, test } from './fixtures/lighthouse'
test('homepage core web vitals', async ({ lighthouse }) => {
const score = await lighthouse('https://example.com')
expect(score).toBeGreaterThanOrEqual(90)
})
Soft Assertions
Use
expect.soft to prevent a single metric failure from terminating the entire test execution. This is useful when auditing multiple pages or metrics.
const { categories } = result.lhr
// Test continues even if performance fails
expect.soft(categories.performance.score).toBeGreaterThan(0.9)
expect.soft(categories.accessibility.score).toBeGreaterThan(0.9)
expect.soft(categories.seo.score).toBeGreaterThan(0.9)
Configuration Options
Customize the audit with Lighthouse flags:
const result = await lighthouse(url, {
port: PORT,
output: ['html', 'json'], // Multiple output formats
logLevel: 'error',
onlyCategories: ['performance', 'accessibility'], // Skip SEO/best-practices
formFactor: 'desktop', // 'mobile' (default) or 'desktop'
throttling: {
cpuSlowdownMultiplier: 1, // Disable CPU throttling
},
screenEmulation: {
disabled: true, // Use actual viewport
},
})
Common Configuration Presets
Mobile (default):
{
formFactor: 'mobile',
screenEmulation: { mobile: true, width: 412, height: 823 },
throttling: { cpuSlowdownMultiplier: 4 }
}
Desktop:
{
formFactor: 'desktop',
screenEmulation: { mobile: false, width: 1350, height: 940 },
throttling: { cpuSlowdownMultiplier: 1 }
}
Extracting Specific Metrics
Access individual Core Web Vitals and other metrics:
const { audits } = result.lhr
// Core Web Vitals
const lcp = audits['largest-contentful-paint'].numericValue // ms
const cls = audits['cumulative-layout-shift'].numericValue // score
const tbt = audits['total-blocking-time'].numericValue // ms (proxy for INP)
// Other useful metrics
const fcp = audits['first-contentful-paint'].numericValue
const tti = audits.interactive.numericValue
const speedIndex = audits['speed-index'].numericValue
console.log(`LCP: ${lcp}ms, CLS: ${cls}, TBT: ${tbt}ms`)
When to Use Direct Integration vs Alternatives
|Approach
|Best For
|Trade-offs
|Direct integration (this guide)
|Full control, minimal dependencies
|More setup code
|playwright-lighthouse package
|Quick setup
|Thin wrapper, less maintained
|Unlighthouse
|Site-wide audits
|Automatic crawling, no per-page control
|Lighthouse CI
|CI/CD pipelines
|Built for automation, historical tracking
For testing individual pages in your test suite, direct integration works well. For auditing an entire site, Unlighthouse crawls automatically and tests every page:
npx unlighthouse --site https://example.com
Common Issues
Running into problems? See Troubleshooting for solutions to:
- Port conflicts and "address already in use" errors
- Authentication state not persisting
- Flaky or inconsistent scores
- Chrome/Chromium version mismatches
Next Steps
