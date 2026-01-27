Lighthouse with Playwright: Performance Testing Guide

Run Lighthouse audits programmatically using Playwright. This guide covers direct integration without wrapper libraries — giving you full control over the audit process.

Requirements: Node.js 22+, Playwright installed. Lighthouse connects via Chrome DevTools Protocol on a remote debugging port.

By the end of this guide, you'll have:

Lighthouse running inside your Playwright test suite

Performance, accessibility, SEO, and best practices scores

HTML reports generated automatically

A foundation for CI/CD integration

Playwright launches Chromium with a remote debugging port. Lighthouse connects to that port and runs its audits on the page Playwright has navigated to.

Playwright → launches Chrome with --remote-debugging-port=9222 Lighthouse → connects to port 9222 → runs audits → returns results

This is the same approach the playwright-lighthouse npm package uses internally, but doing it directly gives you more control and fewer dependencies.

Install the required packages:

npm install -D playwright lighthouse npx playwright install chromium

Here's a complete working example:

import { writeFileSync } from ' node:fs ' import lighthouse from ' lighthouse ' import { chromium } from ' playwright ' const PORT = 9222 async function runLighthouseAudit ( url ) { // Launch Chrome with remote debugging enabled const browser = await chromium . launch ( { args : [ ` --remote-debugging-port= ${ PORT }` ] , } ) const page = await browser . newPage () await page . goto ( url , { waitUntil : ' networkidle ' } ) // Run Lighthouse audit const result = await lighthouse ( url , { port : PORT , output : ' html ' , logLevel : ' error ' , } ) // Save HTML report writeFileSync ( ' lighthouse-report.html ' , result . report ) // Extract scores const { categories } = result . lhr console . log ( ' Performance: ' , Math . round ( categories . performance . score * 100 )) console . log ( ' Accessibility: ' , Math . round ( categories . accessibility . score * 100 )) console . log ( ' Best Practices: ' , Math . round ( categories [ ' best-practices ' ] . score * 100 )) console . log ( ' SEO: ' , Math . round ( categories . seo . score * 100 )) await browser . close () return result . lhr } runLighthouseAudit ( ' https://example.com ' )

Integrate into your existing Playwright test suite:

import { chromium , test } from ' @playwright/test ' import lighthouse from ' lighthouse ' const PORT = 9222 test . describe ( ' Lighthouse Audits ' , () => { test ( ' homepage meets performance threshold ' , async () => { const browser = await chromium . launch ( { args : [ ` --remote-debugging-port= ${ PORT }` ] , } ) const page = await browser . newPage () await page . goto ( ' https://example.com ' , { waitUntil : ' networkidle ' } ) const result = await lighthouse ( ' https://example.com ' , { port : PORT , logLevel : ' error ' , } ) const perfScore = result . lhr . categories . performance . score * 100 await browser . close () // Assert minimum performance score expect ( perfScore ) . toBeGreaterThanOrEqual ( 80 ) } ) } )

Important: Run Lighthouse tests with a single worker ( --workers=1 ). Multiple concurrent Lighthouse audits on the same debugging port will conflict.

For a cleaner, reusable pattern, extend Playwright's test object to create a custom Fixture . This abstracts the setup/teardown logic.

// fixtures/lighthouse.ts import { writeFileSync } from ' node:fs ' import { test as base } from ' @playwright/test ' import lighthouse from ' lighthouse ' import { chromium } from ' playwright ' export const test = base . extend ( { lighthouse : async ({}, use , testInfo ) => { const port = 9222 const browser = await chromium . launch ( { args : [ ` --remote-debugging-port= ${ port }` ] , } ) await use ( async ( url ) => { const page = await browser . newPage () await page . goto ( url , { waitUntil : ' networkidle ' } ) const result = await lighthouse ( url , { port , output : ' html ' , logLevel : ' error ' } ) const score = result . lhr . categories . performance . score * 100 // Attach report to Playwright test results const reportPath = ` lighthouse-report- ${ testInfo . title . replace ( / \s + / g , ' - ' ) } .html ` writeFileSync ( reportPath , result . report ) await testInfo . attach ( ' lighthouse-report ' , { path : reportPath , contentType : ' text/html ' } ) await page . close () return score } ) await browser . close () } } ) export { expect } from ' @playwright/test '

Usage in tests:

import { expect , test } from ' ./fixtures/lighthouse ' test ( ' homepage core web vitals ' , async ({ lighthouse }) => { const score = await lighthouse ( ' https://example.com ' ) expect ( score ) . toBeGreaterThanOrEqual ( 90 ) } )

Use expect.soft to prevent a single metric failure from terminating the entire test execution. This is useful when auditing multiple pages or metrics.

const { categories } = result . lhr // Test continues even if performance fails expect . soft (categories . performance . score) . toBeGreaterThan ( 0.9 ) expect . soft (categories . accessibility . score) . toBeGreaterThan ( 0.9 ) expect . soft (categories . seo . score) . toBeGreaterThan ( 0.9 )

Customize the audit with Lighthouse flags:

const result = await lighthouse (url , { port : PORT , output : [ ' html ' , ' json ' ] , // Multiple output formats logLevel : ' error ' , onlyCategories : [ ' performance ' , ' accessibility ' ] , // Skip SEO/best-practices formFactor : ' desktop ' , // 'mobile' (default) or 'desktop' throttling : { cpuSlowdownMultiplier : 1 , // Disable CPU throttling }, screenEmulation : { disabled : true , // Use actual viewport }, } )

Mobile (default):

{ formFactor : ' mobile ' , screenEmulation : { mobile : true , width : 412 , height : 823 }, throttling : { cpuSlowdownMultiplier : 4 } }

Desktop:

{ formFactor : ' desktop ' , screenEmulation : { mobile : false , width : 1350 , height : 940 }, throttling : { cpuSlowdownMultiplier : 1 } }

Access individual Core Web Vitals and other metrics:

const { audits } = result . lhr // Core Web Vitals const lcp = audits[ ' largest-contentful-paint ' ] . numericValue // ms const cls = audits[ ' cumulative-layout-shift ' ] . numericValue // score const tbt = audits[ ' total-blocking-time ' ] . numericValue // ms (proxy for INP) // Other useful metrics const fcp = audits[ ' first-contentful-paint ' ] . numericValue const tti = audits . interactive . numericValue const speedIndex = audits[ ' speed-index ' ] . numericValue console . log ( ` LCP: ${ lcp } ms, CLS: ${ cls } , TBT: ${ tbt } ms ` )

Approach Best For Trade-offs Direct integration (this guide) Full control, minimal dependencies More setup code playwright-lighthouse package Quick setup Thin wrapper, less maintained Unlighthouse Site-wide audits Automatic crawling, no per-page control Lighthouse CI CI/CD pipelines Built for automation, historical tracking

For testing individual pages in your test suite, direct integration works well. For auditing an entire site, Unlighthouse crawls automatically and tests every page:

npx unlighthouse --site https://example.com

Running into problems? See Troubleshooting for solutions to:

Port conflicts and "address already in use" errors

Authentication state not persisting

Flaky or inconsistent scores

Chrome/Chromium version mismatches