Core Web Vitals Comparison

What data is being compared? This tool compares real user performance data from the Chrome User Experience Report (CrUX). It shows P75 values—the experience of 75% of your users.

Why is there no data for a site? Sites need sufficient Chrome traffic to appear in CrUX. New sites, low-traffic sites, or sites blocking data collection won't have field data available.

How is the winner determined? For each metric, the site with the lowest (fastest/best) P75 value wins. Overall winner prioritizes Core Web Vitals pass rate, then combined metric performance.