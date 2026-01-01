PERFORMANCE SHOWDOWN

CWV Compare

Pit your site against competitors. Real Chrome user data. Clear winners.

Core Web Vitals Comparison
CrUX
1
2
Device:

Enter domains to compare

Compare 2-4 sites using real Chrome user data

Frequently Asked Questions

What data is being compared?

This tool compares real user performance data from the Chrome User Experience Report (CrUX). It shows P75 values—the experience of 75% of your users.

Why is there no data for a site?

Sites need sufficient Chrome traffic to appear in CrUX. New sites, low-traffic sites, or sites blocking data collection won't have field data available.

How is the winner determined?

For each metric, the site with the lowest (fastest/best) P75 value wins. Overall winner prioritizes Core Web Vitals pass rate, then combined metric performance.

Can I share this comparison?

Yes! The URL updates as you compare sites. Copy and share the URL to show others the same comparison results.

Improve Your Core Web Vitals

Fix LCP Fix CLS Fix INP Full Guide