What is Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)?

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) measures visual stability - how much content unexpectedly moves during loading. It's one of Google's three Core Web Vitals and affects both UX and search rankings.

Score Rating ≤ 0.1 Good 0.1 - 0.25 Needs Improvement > 0.25 Poor

Google recommends a score of 0.1 or less for at least 75% of page visits.

CLS quantifies unexpected shifts by multiplying impact fraction (viewport affected) by distance fraction (how far elements moved). User-initiated shifts within 500ms of interaction don't count.

Layout shifts cause accidental clicks and lost reading position. 79% of mobile sites pass CLS - it's the best-performing Core Web Vital. Redbus reduced CLS to 0 and saw 80-100% higher conversions .

Images without width/height dimensions

Ads and embeds without reserved space

Web fonts causing text reflow

Dynamically injected content

