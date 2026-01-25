Glossary
What is Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)?
Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) measures visual stability - how much content unexpectedly moves during loading. It's one of Google's three Core Web Vitals and affects both UX and search rankings.
Thresholds
|Score
|Rating
|≤ 0.1
|Good
|0.1 - 0.25
|Needs Improvement
|> 0.25
|Poor
Google recommends a score of 0.1 or less for at least 75% of page visits.
How CLS Is Calculated
CLS quantifies unexpected shifts by multiplying impact fraction (viewport affected) by distance fraction (how far elements moved). User-initiated shifts within 500ms of interaction don't count.
Why It Matters
Layout shifts cause accidental clicks and lost reading position. 79% of mobile sites pass CLS - it's the best-performing Core Web Vital. Redbus reduced CLS to 0 and saw 80-100% higher conversions.
Common Issues
- Images without width/height dimensions
- Ads and embeds without reserved space
- Web fonts causing text reflow
- Dynamically injected content
Measure CLS
- Core Web Vitals Checker - test any page
- Chrome DevTools Performance panel
- Lighthouse audit
- PageSpeed Insights (field data)
- Web Vitals Chrome extension
