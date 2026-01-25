Glossary

What is Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)?

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) measures visual stability - how much content unexpectedly moves during loading. It's one of Google's three Core Web Vitals and affects both UX and search rankings.

Thresholds

ScoreRating
≤ 0.1Good
0.1 - 0.25Needs Improvement
> 0.25Poor

Google recommends a score of 0.1 or less for at least 75% of page visits.

How CLS Is Calculated

CLS quantifies unexpected shifts by multiplying impact fraction (viewport affected) by distance fraction (how far elements moved). User-initiated shifts within 500ms of interaction don't count.

Why It Matters

Layout shifts cause accidental clicks and lost reading position. 79% of mobile sites pass CLS - it's the best-performing Core Web Vital. Redbus reduced CLS to 0 and saw 80-100% higher conversions.

Common Issues

  • Images without width/height dimensions
  • Ads and embeds without reserved space
  • Web fonts causing text reflow
  • Dynamically injected content

Measure CLS

Complete CLS Guide

