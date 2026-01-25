Glossary
What is First Contentful Paint (FCP)?
First Contentful Paint (FCP) measures when the browser renders the first piece of content - text, image, SVG, or canvas element. It answers "is anything happening?" and contributes 10% to your Lighthouse score.
Thresholds
|Score
|Rating
|≤ 1.8s
|Good
|1.8s - 3.0s
|Needs Improvement
|> 3.0s
|Poor
Google recommends 1.8 seconds or less for at least 75% of page visits.
FCP vs LCP
|Metric
|Measures
|Question It Answers
|FCP
|First content appears
|"Is anything happening?"
|LCP
|Largest content appears
|"Is the main content loaded?"
A page can have fast FCP (spinner appears) but slow LCP (actual content takes longer). Both matter for UX.
Why It Matters
FCP marks when users perceive the page is loading. Before FCP, they see only a blank screen. Fast FCP reassures users something is happening, reducing early abandonment.
Common Issues
- Slow server response (TTFB)
- Render-blocking CSS/JavaScript
- Large CSS files blocking first paint
- Web fonts with
font-display: block
Measure FCP
- Chrome DevTools Performance panel
- Lighthouse audit
- PageSpeed Insights
FCP is a Lighthouse metric, not a Core Web Vital. Improving FCP typically improves LCP, which is a Core Web Vital and ranking factor.
