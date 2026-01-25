What is First Contentful Paint (FCP)?

First Contentful Paint (FCP) measures when the browser renders the first piece of content - text, image, SVG, or canvas element. It answers "is anything happening?" and contributes 10% to your Lighthouse score.

Score Rating ≤ 1.8s Good 1.8s - 3.0s Needs Improvement > 3.0s Poor

Google recommends 1.8 seconds or less for at least 75% of page visits.

Metric Measures Question It Answers FCP First content appears "Is anything happening?" LCP Largest content appears "Is the main content loaded?"

A page can have fast FCP (spinner appears) but slow LCP (actual content takes longer). Both matter for UX.

FCP marks when users perceive the page is loading. Before FCP, they see only a blank screen. Fast FCP reassures users something is happening, reducing early abandonment.

Slow server response ( TTFB)

Render-blocking CSS/JavaScript

Large CSS files blocking first paint

Web fonts with font-display: block

Chrome DevTools Performance panel

Lighthouse audit

PageSpeed Insights