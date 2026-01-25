Glossary

What is Interaction to Next Paint (INP)?

Interaction to Next Paint (INP) measures how quickly your page responds to user interactions. It replaced FID as a Core Web Vital in March 2024 and is now a Google ranking factor.

Thresholds

ScoreRating
≤ 200msGood
200ms - 500msNeeds Improvement
> 500msPoor

Google recommends 200 milliseconds or less for at least 75% of page visits.

INP vs FID

FID only measured the first interaction's input delay. INP measures all interactions throughout the page lifecycle, including processing time and rendering. Since 90% of user time is spent after page load, INP better reflects actual experience.

Why It Matters

While 93% of sites had good FID, only 74% have good INP. Users expect instant feedback - slow interactions make sites feel broken.

Common Issues

  • Long-running JavaScript blocking main thread
  • Heavy event handlers
  • Third-party scripts (analytics, ads)
  • Hydration delays in SPAs

Measure INP

Complete INP Guide

