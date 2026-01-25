What is Interaction to Next Paint (INP)?

Loading demo...

Interaction to Next Paint (INP) measures how quickly your page responds to user interactions. It replaced FID as a Core Web Vital in March 2024 and is now a Google ranking factor.

Score Rating ≤ 200ms Good 200ms - 500ms Needs Improvement > 500ms Poor

Google recommends 200 milliseconds or less for at least 75% of page visits.

FID only measured the first interaction's input delay. INP measures all interactions throughout the page lifecycle, including processing time and rendering. Since 90% of user time is spent after page load , INP better reflects actual experience.

While 93% of sites had good FID , only 74% have good INP . Users expect instant feedback - slow interactions make sites feel broken.

Long-running JavaScript blocking main thread

Heavy event handlers

Third-party scripts (analytics, ads)

Hydration delays in SPAs

Core Web Vitals Checker - test any page

PageSpeed Insights (field data)

Search Console Core Web Vitals report

Web Vitals Chrome extension

TBT as lab proxy

→ Complete INP Guide