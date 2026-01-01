TTFB Checker

Test Time to First Byte with real Chrome user data and lab measurements.
Measures Time to First Byte (server response time)
Time to First Byte (TTFB) measures how long it takes for the browser to receive the first byte of response from the server after making a request. It includes DNS lookup, TCP connection, TLS handshake, and server processing time. A good TTFB is under 800ms.
TTFB directly impacts all subsequent metrics like LCP and FCP. A slow server response delays everything—the browser can't start parsing HTML, downloading resources, or rendering content until TTFB completes. Improving TTFB creates a faster foundation for your entire page load.
Slow TTFB is typically caused by: slow server-side processing, database query delays, no server-side caching, distance between user and server (no CDN), unoptimized backend code, shared hosting resource limits, and cold starts on serverless functions.
To improve TTFB: use a CDN to serve content closer to users, implement server-side caching (Redis, Varnish), optimize database queries, use edge rendering or SSR at the edge, upgrade hosting infrastructure, enable HTTP/2 or HTTP/3, and reduce server-side processing complexity.
Origin TTFB is the aggregate across all pages on your domain from real Chrome users. URL TTFB is specific to a single page. Origin data has more samples and is more stable, while URL data shows page-specific performance but may have insufficient data for low-traffic pages.