What is Time to First Byte (TTFB)?

Time to First Byte (TTFB) measures how long until the browser receives the first byte from the server. It's a foundational metric - nothing can render until this completes.

Score Rating ≤ 800ms Good 800ms - 1800ms Needs Improvement > 1800ms Poor

Google recommends 800 milliseconds or less.

Redirect time

DNS lookup

TCP connection

TLS negotiation

Server processing time

Sites with poor LCP have an average TTFB of 2,270ms - nearly consuming the entire 2.5s LCP budget.

TTFB is the starting point for all other metrics. High TTFB delays FCP, LCP, and everything else. For SPAs, fast TTFB is especially critical since client-side rendering adds more time.

Slow server processing / database queries

No caching (regenerating cacheable responses)

Geographic distance without CDN

Too many redirects

Use a CDN

Enable caching at all levels

Optimize backend code

Use HTTP/2 or HTTP/3

Minimize redirects

Chrome DevTools Network panel ("Waiting for server response")

PageSpeed Insights

WebPageTest waterfall