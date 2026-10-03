Unlighthouse v1 Architecture
Unlighthouse v1 Architecture
Unlighthouse v1 is a site-wide Lighthouse scanner built on a ports-and-adapters core. The CLI and MCP server use the core engine directly. The Cloudflare app reuses the same contracts, lifecycle, route-audit, retention, and storage modules inside a native Workflow, while keeping Worker bindings and deployment policy in the app.
What changed from v0
- v0 ran a single Node-only pipeline: chrome-launcher + puppeteer-cluster + a
history.dbSQLite file.
- v1 splits that pipeline into four interchangeable ports and one event bus. Runtime-neutral scan modules are shared with a Cloudflare Workflow backed by PSI or a Lighthouse Container connected to Browser Rendering, D1, and R2.
createUnlighthouse/
UnlighthouseContext/
useLogger()/ the v0
history.dbare gone.
createUnlighthouseCore(opts)is the only factory; everything reads and writes through the
Storageport.
- Node ≥ 24.13.1 baseline on every published package (unlocks
node:sqlite, native
fetch,
require(esm)).
Ports
SeedSource[] ──► Crawler ──► Auditor (often AuditorRouter)
│ ▲ │
│ └─core.run() └── audits each URL
│
▼
Storage (rows + blobs)
│
└──── @unlighthouse/core/api ──► UI
│
(Hookable bus: scan:*, assert:*, compare:*, quota:*, log)
A port qualifies for v1 when it has at least two real adapters today, or a treeshake invariant forces an import boundary. Single-adapter seams (Policy, BrowserPool, Broadcaster, RateLimiter) stay inline shapes until a second adapter ships.
SeedSource — pure URL producers
interface SeedSource {
seeds(): AsyncIterable<Seed>
}
interface Seed { url: string; from: 'sitemap' | 'manual' | 'route-def' }
Shipped adapters:
seeds/{sitemap, manual, route-definitions, fuse}. All pure HTTP except
route-definitions (Node
fs scan of Nuxt/Next page files).
manual accepts an opaque
urls: string[] and bypasses URL discovery — the answer to SPA / hash-routing / dotted-slug scans.
Crawler — drives the seed-to-audit loop
interface Crawler {
run(opts: {
seeds: SeedSource
audit: (url: string, ctx: CrawlCtx) => Promise<void>
allows?: (url: string) => boolean
crawlDelayMs?: number
signal?: AbortSignal
}): AsyncIterable<CrawlEvent>
pause?(): Promise<void>
resume?(): Promise<void>
state?(): CrawlerState
}
Two adapters ship through
@unlighthouse/core/crawlers:
|Adapter
|Use case
|Pause/resume
|Worker-safe
crawlers/parallel-map
|Finite seed list, no discovery (PSI/CrUX bulk runs)
|yes
|yes
htmlCrawler
|Streaming seeds and bounded HTML link discovery
|no
|yes
The Cloudflare app does not pretend its durable, step-indexed Workflow is a
Crawler. It owns bounded same-origin discovery and delegates each route audit through a service binding. The Worker-safe
@unlighthouse/core/runtime and
@unlighthouse/core/crawlers/parallel-map entrypoints cannot pull in Crawlee or other Node-only dependencies; CI enforces that import boundary.
Auditor — produces a Lighthouse report for one URL
interface Auditor {
audit(url: string, page?: Page, opts?: { signal?: AbortSignal }): Promise<LighthouseReport>
readonly capabilities: AuditorCapabilities
}
interface AuditorCapabilities {
reliablePerfScores: boolean
reliableFieldData: boolean
supportsThrottling: boolean
categories: Category[]
}
Shipped adapters:
auditors/{local, cdp-connect, psi, crux, dataforseo, mock}.
local— spawns Chrome locally (chrome-launcher + Puppeteer).
reliablePerfScores: true.
cdp-connect— connects to any remote Chrome over a CDP WebSocket. Covers Cloudflare Browser Run, browserless.io, and self-hosted puppeteer-cluster in one adapter.
reliablePerfScores: false(network RTT contaminates LCP/TBT).
psi/
crux/
dataforseo— fetch precomputed reports.
crux.capabilities.reliableFieldData = true; the others are lab/synthetic.
mock— fixture-driven for tests.
AuditorRouter (composition adapter, also an
Auditor) takes a single
pick function. Helpers ship as composable functions —
roundRobinPick,
weightedPick,
rateLimitedPick,
fallbackPick,
predicatePick — so new routing strategies don't need a PR to
core. The PSI 25k/day quota cliff is closed by
fallbackPick({ primary: rateLimitedPick(...), onQuotaExceeded: 'local' }).
Storage — rows and blobs
interface Storage {
sites: SiteRepository
scans: ScanRepository
routes: RouteRepository
reports: ReportRepository
comparisons: ComparisonRepository
packRuns: PackRunRepository
blobs: BlobStore
}
Rows use
storage/drizzle; blobs use the
BlobStore contract, with
storage/unstorage-blobs for portable local and object-storage drivers. A pure
storage/memory adapter is used in tests. The Cloudflare adapter binds the same storage contract to D1 and R2.
Adapters per host
|Host
|Crawler
|Auditor
|Rows
|Blobs
|Local CLI (
unlighthouse)
html
local (chrome-launcher)
drizzle +
node:sqlite
unstorage-blobs + fs
|MCP server (
unlighthouse mcp)
html
|inherits CLI auditor
|inherits CLI storage
|inherits CLI storage
|Cloudflare app (
apps/cloudflare)
|bounded Workflow discovery
|PSI or Container Lighthouse, optional CrUX
drizzle + D1
BlobStore + R2
|SaaS / multi-tenant
|host-owned orchestration or
parallel-map
routeAuditors({ psi, crux, local })
drizzle (sqlite today, postgres v1.x)
|R2 / S3 via unstorage
The dashboard, MCP, and HTTP API are projections of one command registry — same shapes, same types, regardless of host.
Multi-site and the device matrix
scan.start.input.device: Device | Device[]. One scan can fan out across mobile and desktop in a single matrix;
ExtractedMetrics carries a
device column and
ScanRoute's primary key is
(scanId, url, device). Closes LHCI #138 (63👍, open 6+ years). See decision D-029.
Multi-site is the dashboard concern: each
scan.start accepts an optional
site override (PR #345) so one Worker / one CLI install can scan many hostnames without spinning up separate configs. The dashboard groups runs by
(site, branch) and surfaces the device-matrix as side-by-side columns.
Packs
A Pack is the v1 unit of curated, multi-audit output. It picks a problem class (Core Web Vitals, image optimisation, JS bundle health, a11y quick wins), declares which auditors it needs, and ships a reconciler that joins raw audit signals into a typed
PackReport with prioritised fixes. Packs let agents and humans get an answer instead of a flat dump of Lighthouse audits.
interface Pack<TReport = unknown> {
name: string // 'cwv', 'images', '@unlighthouse-pack/geo'
version: string
description: string
requires: AuditorRequirement[]
reconciler: (ctx: PackReconcileCtx) => Promise<TReport>
reportSchema: z.ZodType<TReport>
}
Built-in packs at v1.0 (under
@unlighthouse/core/packs/*):
|Pack
|What it answers
overview
|The
scan.summary default — top-N regressions across all categories, sub-1KB output.
cwv
|Core Web Vitals (LCP / CLS / INP) breakdown with field-vs-lab gap, lab + CrUX joined.
images
|Per-route image findings (modern formats, dimensions, lazy-loading) with byte savings.
js-bundle
|Heaviest JS chunks, unused JS, third-party blocking.
a11y-quick-wins
|High-impact, low-effort accessibility fixes prioritised by route count.
seo-basics
|Title / meta / canonical / heading / robots issues with redirect-chain detection.
crux
|Field data joined per-route (PR #354 — separate auditor capability, surfaced lab vs field gap).
insights
|Lighthouse insight audits (
*-insight) ranked site-wide by total + worst-route metric savings, with a priority order.
agentic-browsing
|Lighthouse 13 agentic-browsing readiness: WebMCP tool/form/schema coverage,
llms.txt presence, agent-accessibility pass rate.
Third-party packs publish as
@unlighthouse-pack/<name> on npm. Auditors flagged
kind: 'custom' only run when an active pack requires them, so installing a heavy GEO pack doesn't tax scans that don't use it.
The Nuxt-aware reference pack is first-party but opt-in. Import it from
@unlighthouse/core/packs/nuxt and register
nuxtPack with the host or core factory; it is intentionally absent from
builtInPacks.
Packages
Seven published packages at v1.0:
|Package
|Role
@unlighthouse/contracts
|Types + Zod schemas. Single peer dep on
zod ≥ 4. Imported by every other package.
@unlighthouse/core
|The engine. Adapters live as subpath exports (
./seeds,
./crawlers,
./auditors,
./storage,
./packs). Owns the local Tinypool Lighthouse worker implementation.
@unlighthouse/cloudflare
|Reusable Worker adapters and runtime classes on explicit subpaths: auditors, D1/R2 storage, seeds, Durable Objects, and the scan Workflow. The root export is storage-only.
@unlighthouse/lighthouse-container
|Generic OCI image + h3 Node server that drives real Lighthouse against an externally managed Chrome CDP endpoint.
@unlighthouse/mcp
|MCP server preset. Exposes the command registry over stdio for Claude Code, Cursor, and other MCP clients.
@unlighthouse/ui
|Static UI bundle. Types-only on
@unlighthouse/contracts +
@unlighthouse/core/api/types — no runtime dep on the engine.
unlighthouse
|CLI preset (the npm-name umbrella). Owns bins (
unlighthouse,
unlighthouse-ci,
unlighthouse-mcp), c12 config loader, listhen, host-specific imperative rules.
The maintained Cloudflare deployment lives in
apps/cloudflare/, not inside the adapter package. The app owns the Worker entrypoint, bindings, migrations, auditor tier policy, assets, and deployment runbook;
@unlighthouse/cloudflare stays reusable and environment-agnostic within the Cloudflare runtime.
The dependency graph is acyclic:
contracts (peer: zod)
↑
└── core (peer: contracts; drizzle-orm + unstorage)
↑
├── ui [types-only on core/api]
├── lighthouse-container [Node/OCI image]
└── mcp, cloudflare, unlighthouse [hosts / adapters]
CI enforces a treeshake invariant per host bundle (Worker HTTP-only, Worker CF rendering, Worker memory-only, UI typecheck, MCP). A Worker bundle that accidentally pulls in
lighthouse,
chrome-launcher,
better-sqlite3, or
listhen fails the build.
Where to go next
- Self-Host on Cloudflare — end-to-end walkthrough of the maintained
apps/cloudflaredeployment.
- MCP for AI Agents — drive Unlighthouse from Claude Code / Cursor.
- CLI — the local-host story.
- API Reference — command registry, types, and config schema.