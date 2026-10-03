Unlighthouse v1 Architecture

Unlighthouse v1 is a site-wide Lighthouse scanner built on a ports-and-adapters core. The CLI and MCP server use the core engine directly. The Cloudflare app reuses the same contracts, lifecycle, route-audit, retention, and storage modules inside a native Workflow, while keeping Worker bindings and deployment policy in the app.

What changed from v0

v0 ran a single Node-only pipeline: chrome-launcher + puppeteer-cluster + a history.db SQLite file.

SQLite file. v1 splits that pipeline into four interchangeable ports and one event bus. Runtime-neutral scan modules are shared with a Cloudflare Workflow backed by PSI or a Lighthouse Container connected to Browser Rendering, D1, and R2.

createUnlighthouse / UnlighthouseContext / useLogger() / the v0 history.db are gone. createUnlighthouseCore(opts) is the only factory; everything reads and writes through the Storage port.

/ / / the v0 are gone. is the only factory; everything reads and writes through the port. Node ≥ 24.13.1 baseline on every published package (unlocks node:sqlite , native fetch , require(esm) ).

Ports

SeedSource[] ──► Crawler ──► Auditor (often AuditorRouter) │ ▲ │ │ └─core.run() └── audits each URL │ ▼ Storage (rows + blobs) │ └──── @unlighthouse/core/api ──► UI │ (Hookable bus: scan:*, assert:*, compare:*, quota:*, log)

A port qualifies for v1 when it has at least two real adapters today, or a treeshake invariant forces an import boundary. Single-adapter seams (Policy, BrowserPool, Broadcaster, RateLimiter) stay inline shapes until a second adapter ships.

SeedSource — pure URL producers

interface SeedSource { seeds ( ) : AsyncIterable < Seed > } interface Seed { url : string ; from : 'sitemap' | 'manual' | 'route-def' }

Shipped adapters: seeds/{sitemap, manual, route-definitions, fuse} . All pure HTTP except route-definitions (Node fs scan of Nuxt/Next page files). manual accepts an opaque urls: string[] and bypasses URL discovery — the answer to SPA / hash-routing / dotted-slug scans.

Crawler — drives the seed-to-audit loop

interface Crawler { run ( opts : { seeds : SeedSource audit : ( url : string , ctx : CrawlCtx ) => Promise < void > allows ?: ( url : string ) => boolean crawlDelayMs ?: number signal ?: AbortSignal } ) : AsyncIterable < CrawlEvent > pause ? ( ) : Promise < void > resume ? ( ) : Promise < void > state ? ( ) : CrawlerState }

Two adapters ship through @unlighthouse/core/crawlers :

Adapter Use case Pause/resume Worker-safe crawlers/parallel-map Finite seed list, no discovery (PSI/CrUX bulk runs) yes yes htmlCrawler Streaming seeds and bounded HTML link discovery no yes

The Cloudflare app does not pretend its durable, step-indexed Workflow is a Crawler . It owns bounded same-origin discovery and delegates each route audit through a service binding. The Worker-safe @unlighthouse/core/runtime and @unlighthouse/core/crawlers/parallel-map entrypoints cannot pull in Crawlee or other Node-only dependencies; CI enforces that import boundary.

Auditor — produces a Lighthouse report for one URL

interface Auditor { audit ( url : string , page ?: Page , opts ?: { signal ?: AbortSignal } ) : Promise < LighthouseReport > readonly capabilities : AuditorCapabilities } interface AuditorCapabilities { reliablePerfScores : boolean reliableFieldData : boolean supportsThrottling : boolean categories : Category [ ] }

Shipped adapters: auditors/{local, cdp-connect, psi, crux, dataforseo, mock} .

local — spawns Chrome locally (chrome-launcher + Puppeteer). reliablePerfScores: true .

— spawns Chrome locally (chrome-launcher + Puppeteer). . cdp-connect — connects to any remote Chrome over a CDP WebSocket. Covers Cloudflare Browser Run, browserless.io, and self-hosted puppeteer-cluster in one adapter. reliablePerfScores: false (network RTT contaminates LCP/TBT).

— connects to any remote Chrome over a CDP WebSocket. Covers Cloudflare Browser Run, browserless.io, and self-hosted puppeteer-cluster in one adapter. (network RTT contaminates LCP/TBT). psi / crux / dataforseo — fetch precomputed reports. crux.capabilities.reliableFieldData = true ; the others are lab/synthetic.

/ / — fetch precomputed reports. ; the others are lab/synthetic. mock — fixture-driven for tests.

AuditorRouter (composition adapter, also an Auditor ) takes a single pick function. Helpers ship as composable functions — roundRobinPick , weightedPick , rateLimitedPick , fallbackPick , predicatePick — so new routing strategies don't need a PR to core . The PSI 25k/day quota cliff is closed by fallbackPick({ primary: rateLimitedPick(...), onQuotaExceeded: 'local' }) .

Storage — rows and blobs

interface Storage { sites : SiteRepository scans : ScanRepository routes : RouteRepository reports : ReportRepository comparisons : ComparisonRepository packRuns : PackRunRepository blobs : BlobStore }

Rows use storage/drizzle ; blobs use the BlobStore contract, with storage/unstorage-blobs for portable local and object-storage drivers. A pure storage/memory adapter is used in tests. The Cloudflare adapter binds the same storage contract to D1 and R2.

Adapters per host

Host Crawler Auditor Rows Blobs Local CLI ( unlighthouse ) html local (chrome-launcher) drizzle + node:sqlite unstorage-blobs + fs MCP server ( unlighthouse mcp ) html inherits CLI auditor inherits CLI storage inherits CLI storage Cloudflare app ( apps/cloudflare ) bounded Workflow discovery PSI or Container Lighthouse, optional CrUX drizzle + D1 BlobStore + R2 SaaS / multi-tenant host-owned orchestration or parallel-map routeAuditors({ psi, crux, local }) drizzle (sqlite today, postgres v1.x) R2 / S3 via unstorage

The dashboard, MCP, and HTTP API are projections of one command registry — same shapes, same types, regardless of host.

Multi-site and the device matrix

scan.start.input.device: Device | Device[] . One scan can fan out across mobile and desktop in a single matrix; ExtractedMetrics carries a device column and ScanRoute 's primary key is (scanId, url, device) . Closes LHCI #138 (63👍, open 6+ years). See decision D-029.

Multi-site is the dashboard concern: each scan.start accepts an optional site override (PR #345) so one Worker / one CLI install can scan many hostnames without spinning up separate configs. The dashboard groups runs by (site, branch) and surfaces the device-matrix as side-by-side columns.

Packs

A Pack is the v1 unit of curated, multi-audit output. It picks a problem class (Core Web Vitals, image optimisation, JS bundle health, a11y quick wins), declares which auditors it needs, and ships a reconciler that joins raw audit signals into a typed PackReport with prioritised fixes. Packs let agents and humans get an answer instead of a flat dump of Lighthouse audits.

interface Pack < TReport = unknown > { name : string // 'cwv', 'images', '@unlighthouse-pack/geo' version : string description : string requires : AuditorRequirement [ ] reconciler : ( ctx : PackReconcileCtx ) => Promise < TReport > reportSchema : z . ZodType < TReport > }

Built-in packs at v1.0 (under @unlighthouse/core/packs/* ):

Pack What it answers overview The scan.summary default — top-N regressions across all categories, sub-1KB output. cwv Core Web Vitals (LCP / CLS / INP) breakdown with field-vs-lab gap, lab + CrUX joined. images Per-route image findings (modern formats, dimensions, lazy-loading) with byte savings. js-bundle Heaviest JS chunks, unused JS, third-party blocking. a11y-quick-wins High-impact, low-effort accessibility fixes prioritised by route count. seo-basics Title / meta / canonical / heading / robots issues with redirect-chain detection. crux Field data joined per-route (PR #354 — separate auditor capability, surfaced lab vs field gap). insights Lighthouse insight audits ( *-insight ) ranked site-wide by total + worst-route metric savings, with a priority order. agentic-browsing Lighthouse 13 agentic-browsing readiness: WebMCP tool/form/schema coverage, llms.txt presence, agent-accessibility pass rate.

Third-party packs publish as @unlighthouse-pack/<name> on npm. Auditors flagged kind: 'custom' only run when an active pack requires them, so installing a heavy GEO pack doesn't tax scans that don't use it.

The Nuxt-aware reference pack is first-party but opt-in. Import it from @unlighthouse/core/packs/nuxt and register nuxtPack with the host or core factory; it is intentionally absent from builtInPacks .

Packages

Seven published packages at v1.0:

Package Role @unlighthouse/contracts Types + Zod schemas. Single peer dep on zod ≥ 4 . Imported by every other package. @unlighthouse/core The engine. Adapters live as subpath exports ( ./seeds , ./crawlers , ./auditors , ./storage , ./packs ). Owns the local Tinypool Lighthouse worker implementation. @unlighthouse/cloudflare Reusable Worker adapters and runtime classes on explicit subpaths: auditors, D1/R2 storage, seeds, Durable Objects, and the scan Workflow. The root export is storage-only. @unlighthouse/lighthouse-container Generic OCI image + h3 Node server that drives real Lighthouse against an externally managed Chrome CDP endpoint. @unlighthouse/mcp MCP server preset. Exposes the command registry over stdio for Claude Code, Cursor, and other MCP clients. @unlighthouse/ui Static UI bundle. Types-only on @unlighthouse/contracts + @unlighthouse/core/api/types — no runtime dep on the engine. unlighthouse CLI preset (the npm-name umbrella). Owns bins ( unlighthouse , unlighthouse-ci , unlighthouse-mcp ), c12 config loader, listhen, host-specific imperative rules.

The maintained Cloudflare deployment lives in apps/cloudflare/ , not inside the adapter package. The app owns the Worker entrypoint, bindings, migrations, auditor tier policy, assets, and deployment runbook; @unlighthouse/cloudflare stays reusable and environment-agnostic within the Cloudflare runtime.

The dependency graph is acyclic:

contracts (peer: zod) ↑ └── core (peer: contracts; drizzle-orm + unstorage) ↑ ├── ui [types-only on core/api] ├── lighthouse-container [Node/OCI image] └── mcp, cloudflare, unlighthouse [hosts / adapters]

CI enforces a treeshake invariant per host bundle (Worker HTTP-only, Worker CF rendering, Worker memory-only, UI typecheck, MCP). A Worker bundle that accidentally pulls in lighthouse , chrome-launcher , better-sqlite3 , or listhen fails the build.

Where to go next