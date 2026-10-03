Configuration
Create
unlighthouse.config.ts in your project root.
import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
site: 'https://example.com',
scanner: {
exclude: ['/admin/*', '/api/*'],
samples: 3,
perfConcurrency: 'serial',
},
})
Run
pnpm exec unlighthouse to use this config.
Explicit CLI flags override configured values.
Config location
pnpm exec unlighthouse --root ./project --config-file unlighthouse.config.ts
root controls config lookup and relative output paths.
Select URLs and devices
import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
site: 'https://example.com',
urls: ['/', '/about'],
scanner: { device: 'desktop' },
})
Explicit
urls disable link following.
Supply a
site when your URLs come from a provider function.
Use
--device mobile,desktop for a device matrix.
CI budgets
import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
site: 'https://example.com',
ci: { reporter: 'json', budget: { performance: 80, accessibility: 90 } },
})
Run this config with
pnpm exec unlighthouse-ci.
Budgets use percentages from 1 to 100.
Authentication and browser settings
Use Authentication for headers, basic auth, and storage seeding. Use Chrome Options for supported browser settings. Legacy Puppeteer cluster options and config hooks are unsupported.
Scan events
Register events through the host API.
Use
onResolvedConfig for work that must happen before runtime initialization.
See the Config Reference and migration guide.