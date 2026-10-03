Configuration

Create unlighthouse.config.ts in your project root.

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'https://example.com' , scanner : { exclude : [ '/admin/*' , '/api/*' ] , samples : 3 , perfConcurrency : 'serial' , } , } )

Run pnpm exec unlighthouse to use this config. Explicit CLI flags override configured values.

Config location

pnpm exec unlighthouse --root ./project --config-file unlighthouse.config.ts

root controls config lookup and relative output paths.

Select URLs and devices

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'https://example.com' , urls : [ '/' , '/about' ] , scanner : { device : 'desktop' } , } )

Explicit urls disable link following. Supply a site when your URLs come from a provider function. Use --device mobile,desktop for a device matrix.

CI budgets

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'https://example.com' , ci : { reporter : 'json' , budget : { performance : 80 , accessibility : 90 } } , } )

Run this config with pnpm exec unlighthouse-ci . Budgets use percentages from 1 to 100.

Authentication and browser settings

Use Authentication for headers, basic auth, and storage seeding. Use Chrome Options for supported browser settings. Legacy Puppeteer cluster options and config hooks are unsupported.

Scan events

Register events through the host API. Use onResolvedConfig for work that must happen before runtime initialization.

See the Config Reference and migration guide.