Install Unlighthouse

Use Node.js 24.13.1 or newer, with npm available for first-use downloads. Install the v1 beta in your project:

pnpm add -D unlighthouse@beta pnpm exec unlighthouse --site https://example.com

For a one-time scan, run:

pnpm dlx unlighthouse@beta --site https://example.com

The CLI discovers routes, runs Lighthouse, and opens the dashboard. The beta package also includes the CI runner and MCP executable. Lighthouse and browser tooling download before the first audit. If Chrome is unavailable, Unlighthouse downloads it too. The dashboard downloads when you open it or export a static report. Set UNLIGHTHOUSE_RUNTIME_CACHE to choose the shared dependency cache. See Chrome Dependency for browser and cache options.

Project configuration

Create unlighthouse.config.ts in your project root:

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'https://example.com' , scanner : { samples : 3 , perfConcurrency : 'serial' , exclude : [ '/admin/*' ] } , } )

Then run pnpm exec unlighthouse without a site flag. Unlighthouse keeps the median audit when you request multiple samples.

Discovery limits

The crawler reads links from server-rendered HTML. For JavaScript-rendered links, supply a sitemap or explicit urls . Use scanner.maxRoutes to bound the scan.

CI and history

pnpm exec unlighthouse-ci --site https://example.com --reporter json pnpm exec unlighthouse --history

The CI runner exits after the scan and report export. --history opens the dashboard without starting a scan.

Upgrade from 0.x

Read Migrating to v1 before changing custom integrations. Use the documentation version switcher to view the 0.x instructions.