Page Size Checker

Why Page Weight Matters

Page weight directly impacts Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) and Time to Interactive. The median mobile page now weighs 2.5 MB, growing ~10% per year. But median doesn't mean good — sites in the bottom 25th percentile (under 1 MB) consistently score higher on Core Web Vitals.

JavaScript is the most expensive resource type: every 50 KB of JS costs ~100ms of parse/compile time on mid-range phones. Images are cheaper byte-for-byte since they don't block the main thread, but unoptimized images are the largest contributor to total page weight.