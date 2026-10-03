Integrations
CLI Integration
Install the beta with Node.js 24.13.1 or newer and an available Chrome browser.
pnpm add -D unlighthouse@beta
pnpm exec unlighthouse --site https://example.com
Config-only scans
If your config supplies
site, run
pnpm exec unlighthouse without a site flag.
Use
--root and
--config-file to select another project config.
Supply
site alongside URL provider functions.
Common flags
|Flag
|Purpose
--site <url>
|Site to scan.
--root <path>
|Project root.
--config-file <path>
|Config file.
--output-path <path>
|Output directory.
--urls <paths>
|Comma-separated explicit URLs. Stops link following.
--sitemaps <urls>
|Comma-separated sitemap URLs.
--include-urls <paths> and
--exclude-urls <paths>
|URL path filters.
--device mobile,desktop
|Audit a device matrix.
--desktop or
--mobile
|Select one device.
--samples <count>
|Repeated audits, from 1 to 10.
--no-cache
|Reset output before scanning.
--debug or
--debug=false
|Override debug logging.
--history
|Open the dashboard without a new scan.
--assert
|Evaluate configured assertions after a dashboard scan.
Run
pnpm exec unlighthouse --help for the complete executable flag list.
Use documented kebab flags rather than old camelCase aliases.
Discovery behavior
The crawler reads server-rendered HTML.
--enable-javascript does not enable browser-based link discovery.
Legacy dynamic sampling and robots.txt discovery rules do not control the v1 pipeline.
See URL Discovery.
CI
Use
pnpm exec unlighthouse-ci for a scan that exports results and exits.
See CI Integration.
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