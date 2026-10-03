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Integrations

CLI Integration

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Install the beta with Node.js 24.13.1 or newer and an available Chrome browser.

pnpm add -D unlighthouse@beta
pnpm exec unlighthouse --site https://example.com

Config-only scans

If your config supplies site, run pnpm exec unlighthouse without a site flag. Use --root and --config-file to select another project config. Supply site alongside URL provider functions.

Common flags

FlagPurpose
--site <url>Site to scan.
--root <path>Project root.
--config-file <path>Config file.
--output-path <path>Output directory.
--urls <paths>Comma-separated explicit URLs. Stops link following.
--sitemaps <urls>Comma-separated sitemap URLs.
--include-urls <paths> and --exclude-urls <paths>URL path filters.
--device mobile,desktopAudit a device matrix.
--desktop or --mobileSelect one device.
--samples <count>Repeated audits, from 1 to 10.
--no-cacheReset output before scanning.
--debug or --debug=falseOverride debug logging.
--historyOpen the dashboard without a new scan.
--assertEvaluate configured assertions after a dashboard scan.

Run pnpm exec unlighthouse --help for the complete executable flag list. Use documented kebab flags rather than old camelCase aliases.

Discovery behavior

The crawler reads server-rendered HTML. --enable-javascript does not enable browser-based link discovery. Legacy dynamic sampling and robots.txt discovery rules do not control the v1 pipeline. See URL Discovery.

CI

Use pnpm exec unlighthouse-ci for a scan that exports results and exits. See CI Integration.

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Related

CI IntegrationConfigurationCore Web Vitals Guide

SPAs

Scanning Single Page Applications for the Unlighthouse v1 beta.

CI/CD

CI Integration for the Unlighthouse v1 beta.