CLI Integration

Install the beta with Node.js 24.13.1 or newer and an available Chrome browser.

pnpm add -D unlighthouse@beta pnpm exec unlighthouse --site https://example.com

Config-only scans

If your config supplies site , run pnpm exec unlighthouse without a site flag. Use --root and --config-file to select another project config. Supply site alongside URL provider functions.

Common flags

Flag Purpose --site <url> Site to scan. --root <path> Project root. --config-file <path> Config file. --output-path <path> Output directory. --urls <paths> Comma-separated explicit URLs. Stops link following. --sitemaps <urls> Comma-separated sitemap URLs. --include-urls <paths> and --exclude-urls <paths> URL path filters. --device mobile,desktop Audit a device matrix. --desktop or --mobile Select one device. --samples <count> Repeated audits, from 1 to 10. --no-cache Reset output before scanning. --debug or --debug=false Override debug logging. --history Open the dashboard without a new scan. --assert Evaluate configured assertions after a dashboard scan.

Run pnpm exec unlighthouse --help for the complete executable flag list. Use documented kebab flags rather than old camelCase aliases.

Discovery behavior

The crawler reads server-rendered HTML. --enable-javascript does not enable browser-based link discovery. Legacy dynamic sampling and robots.txt discovery rules do not control the v1 pipeline. See URL Discovery.

CI