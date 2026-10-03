CI Integration
The
unlighthouse beta package includes the
unlighthouse-ci executable.
Use Node.js 24.13.1 or newer and an installed Chrome browser in your runner.
pnpm add -D unlighthouse@beta
pnpm exec unlighthouse-ci --site https://staging.example.com --budget 80 --reporter json
The runner waits for completion, writes the export, and exits. A failed budget, failed assertion, or scan with no successful routes returns a nonzero exit code.
Configure budgets
import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
site: 'https://staging.example.com',
ci: {
reporter: 'json',
budget: { performance: 80, accessibility: 90 },
buildStatic: true,
},
})
Run
pnpm exec unlighthouse-ci to use the configured site and budget.
Budgets use percentages from 1 to 100.
Reports
|Reporter
|Export
json or
jsonSimple
ci-result.json
jsonExpanded
ci-result.json, with reconciled report details
csv or
csvSimple
ci-result.csv
csvExpanded
ci-result.csv, with configured audit columns
false
|No result export; budgets still apply
Exports live under the configured output directory.
An explicit
--reporter overrides
ci.reporter.
Use
ci.reporterConfig.columns for expanded CSV column arrays.
Devices and cache
pnpm exec unlighthouse-ci --site https://example.com --device mobile,desktop --no-cache --reporter csv
JSON rows include
device; CSV adds a final
Device column.
Treat
(path, device) as the row identity.
Read CSV columns by their header name.
CI follows configured cache behavior. Use
--no-cache to reset output.
Static dashboard
Use
--build-static to generate a static dashboard after the scan.
Publish the complete generated client directory so assets remain available.
Lighthouse CI server
Install the optional Lighthouse CI utilities before uploading raw Lighthouse results:
pnpm add -D @lhci/utils
pnpm exec unlighthouse-ci --site https://example.com --reporter lighthouseServer --lhci-host https://lhci.example.com --lhci-build-token "$LHCI_TOKEN"
Keep the build token in your runner secrets. For previous CI integrations, read Migrating to v1.