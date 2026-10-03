API Reference

Use createUnlighthouseHost for programmatic scans in Node.js. Keep the returned host and pass it to your integration code.

Create a host

import { createUnlighthouseHost } from 'unlighthouse' const host = await createUnlighthouseHost ( { userConfig : { site : 'https://example.com' , urls : [ '/' , '/about' ] , } , behavior : { ws : null } , } )

userConfig loads alongside your config file. behavior.ws: null disables WebSocket broadcasting for scripts without a dashboard. The factory also accepts an explicit logger , env , and custom packs .

Prepare resolved config

Use onResolvedConfig before the host derives output paths and initializes adapters.

import { createUnlighthouseHost } from 'unlighthouse' const host = await createUnlighthouseHost ( { userConfig : { site : 'https://example.com' } , onResolvedConfig ( config ) { console . log ( config . site ) } , } )

Start and await a scan

const session = await host . start ( ) const { scanId , summary } = await session . done console . log ( scanId , summary . completed , summary . failed )

start() returns the started session. Await session.done for completion and scan failures.

Session member Purpose stats() Read discovered, scanned, failed, and total counts. state() Read scan status. cancel(reason?) Cancel the scan. capabilities.pausable Check whether pause and resume are supported. pause() and resume() Control a supported crawler. events Iterate scan events. subscribe(handler) Subscribe and receive an unsubscribe function. replay(count) Read recent buffered events.

Register hooks

Register hooks before starting the scan:

host . hooks . hook ( 'scan:route-complete' , ( { url , metrics } ) => { console . log ( url , metrics . scorePerformance ) } ) host . hooks . hook ( 'scan:complete' , ( { scanId , summary } ) => { console . log ( scanId , summary . completed ) } )

Hook payloads contain typed scan data. scan:route-complete contains metrics, rather than the full Lighthouse result. Config-file hooks and Puppeteer page hooks are unsupported.

Read reports and export the dashboard

After initializing the host, read scan records through storage:

const { items } = await host . handlerCtx . storage . routes . listForScan ( session . scanId ) console . log ( items ) await host . generateClient ( { static : true } )

host.core and host.handlerCtx require initialized adapters. Call start() , setServerContext() , or generateClient() before accessing them. Hook registration does not require storage initialization.

Low-level adapters

@unlighthouse/core exports the core factory and adapters. Use them when you need custom storage, crawling, seeds, or auditors. The host factory supplies the Node.js runtime for ordinary integrations.

See Migrating to v1 for removed global accessors and provider APIs.