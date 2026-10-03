API Reference
Use
createUnlighthouseHost for programmatic scans in Node.js.
Keep the returned host and pass it to your integration code.
Create a host
import { createUnlighthouseHost } from 'unlighthouse'
const host = await createUnlighthouseHost({
userConfig: {
site: 'https://example.com',
urls: ['/', '/about'],
},
behavior: { ws: null },
})
userConfig loads alongside your config file.
behavior.ws: null disables WebSocket broadcasting for scripts without a dashboard.
The factory also accepts an explicit
logger,
env, and custom
packs.
Prepare resolved config
Use
onResolvedConfig before the host derives output paths and initializes adapters.
import { createUnlighthouseHost } from 'unlighthouse'
const host = await createUnlighthouseHost({
userConfig: { site: 'https://example.com' },
onResolvedConfig(config) {
console.log(config.site)
},
})
Start and await a scan
const session = await host.start()
const { scanId, summary } = await session.done
console.log(scanId, summary.completed, summary.failed)
start() returns the started session.
Await
session.done for completion and scan failures.
|Session member
|Purpose
stats()
|Read discovered, scanned, failed, and total counts.
state()
|Read scan status.
cancel(reason?)
|Cancel the scan.
capabilities.pausable
|Check whether pause and resume are supported.
pause() and
resume()
|Control a supported crawler.
events
|Iterate scan events.
subscribe(handler)
|Subscribe and receive an unsubscribe function.
replay(count)
|Read recent buffered events.
Register hooks
Register hooks before starting the scan:
host.hooks.hook('scan:route-complete', ({ url, metrics }) => {
console.log(url, metrics.scorePerformance)
})
host.hooks.hook('scan:complete', ({ scanId, summary }) => {
console.log(scanId, summary.completed)
})
Hook payloads contain typed scan data.
scan:route-complete contains metrics, rather than the full Lighthouse result.
Config-file
hooks and Puppeteer page hooks are unsupported.
Read reports and export the dashboard
After initializing the host, read scan records through storage:
const { items } = await host.handlerCtx.storage.routes.listForScan(session.scanId)
console.log(items)
await host.generateClient({ static: true })
host.core and
host.handlerCtx require initialized adapters.
Call
start(),
setServerContext(), or
generateClient() before accessing them.
Hook registration does not require storage initialization.
Low-level adapters
@unlighthouse/core exports the core factory and adapters.
Use them when you need custom storage, crawling, seeds, or auditors.
The host factory supplies the Node.js runtime for ordinary integrations.
See Migrating to v1 for removed global accessors and provider APIs.