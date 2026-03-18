JSON Size Analyzer

Why JSON Size Matters

JSON is the most common data format for APIs and configuration files. Large JSON payloads directly impact page load time, Time to First Byte (TTFB), and Largest Contentful Paint (LCP). Every kilobyte matters on mobile networks.

Minification removes whitespace and formatting, typically saving 10-30% of raw size. Server compression (gzip/brotli) provides another 70-85% reduction on top of that.