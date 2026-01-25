Glossary

What is Total Blocking Time (TBT)?

Copy for LLMs

Total Blocking Time (TBT) measures main thread blocking between FCP and page interactive. It's the highest-weighted Lighthouse metric at 30% and a strong proxy for INP.

Thresholds

ScoreRating
≤ 200msGood
200ms - 600msNeeds Improvement
> 600msPoor

How TBT Works

TBT counts the "blocking" portion of Long Tasks (JavaScript tasks >50ms). Only time beyond 50ms counts:

  • 70ms task → 20ms blocking time
  • 250ms task → 200ms blocking time
  • 30ms task → 0ms (under threshold)

While the main thread is blocked, the browser can't respond to user input.

TBT vs INP

MetricWhenType
TBTDuring loadLab metric
INPThroughout sessionField metric

TBT is a lab proxy for interactivity. Low TBT often correlates with good INP, but not always.

Why It Matters

TBT has the largest impact on Lighthouse Performance score. High TBT means clicks and taps are delayed during page load.

Common Issues

  • Large JavaScript bundles
  • Unoptimized third-party scripts
  • Heavy framework hydration
  • Synchronous operations and layout thrashing

Measure TBT

TBT is a lab metric. Real-world interactivity is measured by INP, which is a Core Web Vital and ranking factor.
Edit this page
Markdown For LLMs
Did this page help you?

Speed Index

Speed Index measures visual loading progress. Learn what it is, thresholds, and how to improve it.

TTFB

TTFB measures server response time. Learn what it is, thresholds, and how to optimize it.