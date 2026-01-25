What is Total Blocking Time (TBT)?

Total Blocking Time (TBT) measures main thread blocking between FCP and page interactive. It's the highest-weighted Lighthouse metric at 30% and a strong proxy for INP.

Score Rating ≤ 200ms Good 200ms - 600ms Needs Improvement > 600ms Poor

TBT counts the "blocking" portion of Long Tasks (JavaScript tasks >50ms). Only time beyond 50ms counts:

70ms task → 20ms blocking time

250ms task → 200ms blocking time

30ms task → 0ms (under threshold)

While the main thread is blocked, the browser can't respond to user input.

Metric When Type TBT During load Lab metric INP Throughout session Field metric

TBT is a lab proxy for interactivity. Low TBT often correlates with good INP, but not always.

TBT has the largest impact on Lighthouse Performance score. High TBT means clicks and taps are delayed during page load.

Large JavaScript bundles

Unoptimized third-party scripts

Heavy framework hydration

Synchronous operations and layout thrashing

Lighthouse in Chrome DevTools

PageSpeed Insights (lab data section)

WebPageTest