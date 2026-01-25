What is Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)?

Loading demo...

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) measures how long it takes for the largest visible element to render. It's one of Google's three Core Web Vitals and directly impacts search rankings.

Score Rating ≤ 2.5s Good 2.5s - 4.0s Needs Improvement > 4.0s Poor

Google recommends achieving 2.5 seconds or less for at least 75% of page visits.

LCP tracks when the largest image, video poster, or text block renders. 73% of mobile pages have an image as their LCP element .

LCP is the hardest Core Web Vital to pass - only 59% of mobile pages achieve good scores. Vodafone improved LCP by 31% and saw 8% more sales .

Slow server response ( TTFB)

Render-blocking CSS/JavaScript

Large unoptimized images

Client-side rendering delays

Core Web Vitals Checker - test any page

Chrome DevTools Performance panel

Lighthouse audit

PageSpeed Insights (field data)

Search Console Core Web Vitals report

