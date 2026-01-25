Glossary
What is Speed Index?
Speed Index measures how quickly visible content populates the viewport during load. It captures overall visual loading experience rather than a single moment, contributing 10% to your Lighthouse score.
Thresholds
Mobile
|Score
|Rating
|≤ 3.4s
|Good
|3.4s - 5.8s
|Needs Improvement
|> 5.8s
|Poor
Desktop
|Score
|Rating
|≤ 1.3s
|Good
|1.3s - 2.3s
|Needs Improvement
|> 2.3s
|Poor
How It Works
Lighthouse captures video frames during load and calculates how quickly the viewport fills with content. A page showing 80% content instantly scores better than one loading evenly over time.
Speed Index vs Other Metrics
Speed Index complements FCP and LCP by measuring the experience between these points.
Common Issues
- Render-blocking CSS/JavaScript
- Large above-the-fold images
- Web font loading delays
- Client-side rendering
Measure Speed Index
- Lighthouse in Chrome DevTools
- PageSpeed Insights
- WebPageTest (original source of the metric)
