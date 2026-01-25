What is Speed Index?

Speed Index measures how quickly visible content populates the viewport during load. It captures overall visual loading experience rather than a single moment, contributing 10% to your Lighthouse score.

Score Rating ≤ 3.4s Good 3.4s - 5.8s Needs Improvement > 5.8s Poor

Score Rating ≤ 1.3s Good 1.3s - 2.3s Needs Improvement > 2.3s Poor

Lighthouse captures video frames during load and calculates how quickly the viewport fills with content. A page showing 80% content instantly scores better than one loading evenly over time.

Metric Measures FCP First content appears LCP Largest content appears Speed Index Overall visual progress

Speed Index complements FCP and LCP by measuring the experience between these points.

Render-blocking CSS/JavaScript

Large above-the-fold images

Web font loading delays

Client-side rendering

Lighthouse in Chrome DevTools

PageSpeed Insights

WebPageTest (original source of the metric)