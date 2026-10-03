Configuration Reference

Use defineUnlighthouseConfig from unlighthouse/config for typed project config.

Root options

Option Purpose site Base site URL. Supply it alongside URL provider functions. root Project root for config lookup and relative paths. configFile Config filename or path. outputPath Directory for scan storage and exports. cache Preserve output, or reset it when false. debug Enable debug logging. urls Explicit URLs or a URL provider function. Disables link following. lighthouseOptions Lighthouse audit flags. extraHeaders Headers for fetch helpers and Lighthouse. auth Basic-auth username and password. defaultQueryParams Query parameters for fetch helpers.

Scanner

Option Purpose scanner.device Mobile or desktop for a single-device config. scanner.samples Audit repetitions, from 1 to 10. Keeps the median run. scanner.perfConcurrency Serial performance audits by default, or parallel audits with contended scores. scanner.include and scanner.exclude URL path filters. scanner.maxRoutes Maximum route count. scanner.mode Site scan or single-page scan. scanner.crawler Stop following links when false. scanner.sitemap Enable sitemap discovery, disable it, or supply sitemap URLs. scanner.ignoreI18nPages Skip localized duplicates with an x-default alternate URL. scanner.throttle Control the resolved Lighthouse throttling profile.

JavaScript link discovery, dynamic sampling, custom sampling, and legacy robots.txt rules do not control the v1 pipeline. See URL Discovery for supported routes.

Route definitions

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'https://example.com' , routeDefinitions : { framework : 'nuxt' , pagesDir : 'pages' , extensions : [ 'vue' , 'md' ] } , } )

framework accepts nuxt or next . Replace legacy discovery settings with this option.

CI

Option Purpose ci.budget Global or category score budget, using percentages. ci.reporter JSON, expanded JSON, CSV, expanded CSV, or false. ci.reporterConfig.columns Column arrays for expanded CSV. Takes precedence over client.columns . ci.buildStatic Generate a static dashboard after the scan. ci.assertions Assertions evaluated by the CI runner.

An explicit reporter flag overrides the configured reporter. Exports include a device value for each route result.

Authentication

localStorage , sessionStorage , and indexedDb seed the local Lighthouse browser. cookies applies to fetch helpers, but does not seed that browser. The HTML crawler does not receive authentication headers. See Authentication before scanning protected pages.

Removed runtime customization