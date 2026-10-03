Configuration Reference
Use
defineUnlighthouseConfig from
unlighthouse/config for typed project config.
Root options
|Option
|Purpose
site
|Base site URL. Supply it alongside URL provider functions.
root
|Project root for config lookup and relative paths.
configFile
|Config filename or path.
outputPath
|Directory for scan storage and exports.
cache
|Preserve output, or reset it when false.
debug
|Enable debug logging.
urls
|Explicit URLs or a URL provider function. Disables link following.
lighthouseOptions
|Lighthouse audit flags.
extraHeaders
|Headers for fetch helpers and Lighthouse.
auth
|Basic-auth username and password.
defaultQueryParams
|Query parameters for fetch helpers.
Scanner
|Option
|Purpose
scanner.device
|Mobile or desktop for a single-device config.
scanner.samples
|Audit repetitions, from 1 to 10. Keeps the median run.
scanner.perfConcurrency
|Serial performance audits by default, or parallel audits with contended scores.
scanner.include and
scanner.exclude
|URL path filters.
scanner.maxRoutes
|Maximum route count.
scanner.mode
|Site scan or single-page scan.
scanner.crawler
|Stop following links when false.
scanner.sitemap
|Enable sitemap discovery, disable it, or supply sitemap URLs.
scanner.ignoreI18nPages
|Skip localized duplicates with an x-default alternate URL.
scanner.throttle
|Control the resolved Lighthouse throttling profile.
JavaScript link discovery, dynamic sampling, custom sampling, and legacy robots.txt rules do not control the v1 pipeline. See URL Discovery for supported routes.
Route definitions
import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
site: 'https://example.com',
routeDefinitions: { framework: 'nuxt', pagesDir: 'pages', extensions: ['vue', 'md'] },
})
framework accepts
nuxt or
next.
Replace legacy
discovery settings with this option.
CI
|Option
|Purpose
ci.budget
|Global or category score budget, using percentages.
ci.reporter
|JSON, expanded JSON, CSV, expanded CSV, or false.
ci.reporterConfig.columns
|Column arrays for expanded CSV. Takes precedence over
client.columns.
ci.buildStatic
|Generate a static dashboard after the scan.
ci.assertions
|Assertions evaluated by the CI runner.
An explicit reporter flag overrides the configured reporter. Exports include a device value for each route result.
Authentication
localStorage,
sessionStorage, and
indexedDb seed the local Lighthouse browser.
cookies applies to fetch helpers, but does not seed that browser.
The HTML crawler does not receive authentication headers.
See Authentication before scanning protected pages.
Removed runtime customization
Register supported events on
host.hooks, rather than config-file
hooks.
Use the host factory callback
onResolvedConfig before initialization.
puppeteerOptions and
puppeteerClusterOptions do not configure the local auditor.
See Migrating to v1 for the supported replacements.