Web Performance Glossary
Definitions and explanations of Core Web Vitals, Lighthouse metrics, and web performance terminology.
Core Web Vitals
Google's three key metrics that affect search rankings.
Lighthouse Performance Metrics
Additional metrics reported by Lighthouse that contribute to your performance score.
Speed Index
Speed Index (SI) measures how fast visible content fills the viewport. Good: ≤3.4s mobile, ≤1.3s desktop. 10% of Lighthouse performance score. Thresholds, tools, fixes.
FCP
FCP measures when the first content renders. Learn what it is, thresholds, and how to improve it.
TTFB
TTFB measures server response time. Learn what it is, thresholds, and how to optimize it.
TBT
TBT measures main thread blocking during load. Learn what it is, thresholds, and how to reduce blocking time.
Deprecated Metrics
Measure Your Site
Use Unlighthouse to audit all these metrics across your entire website in a single scan.