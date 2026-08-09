Web Performance Glossary

Additional metrics reported by Lighthouse that contribute to your performance score.

Speed Index

Speed Index (SI) measures how fast visible content fills the viewport. Good: ≤3.4s mobile, ≤1.3s desktop. 10% of Lighthouse performance score. Thresholds, tools, fixes.

FCP

FCP measures when the first content renders. Learn what it is, thresholds, and how to improve it.

TTFB

TTFB measures server response time. Learn what it is, thresholds, and how to optimize it.

TBT

TBT measures main thread blocking during load. Learn what it is, thresholds, and how to reduce blocking time.