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Recipes

Scanning Single Page Applications

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Lighthouse audits application pages in Chrome. The discovery crawler reads server-rendered HTML and does not execute JavaScript.

Supply routes

Use a sitemap or explicit URLs when navigation links appear only after hydration.

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
  site: 'http://localhost:3000',
  urls: ['/', '/about', '/products'],
})

Each URL must load the application directly. Configure your server to return the application shell for those paths.

Legacy browser discovery

--enable-javascript does not enable browser-based link discovery in v1. Puppeteer page hooks do not provide a hydration callback. Read Migrating to v1 before upgrading custom discovery integrations.

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URL DiscoveryChrome OptionsLCP for SPAs

Large Sites

Scanning Large Sites for the Unlighthouse v1 beta.

CLI

CLI Integration for the Unlighthouse v1 beta.