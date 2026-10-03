Recipes
Scanning Single Page Applications
Lighthouse audits application pages in Chrome. The discovery crawler reads server-rendered HTML and does not execute JavaScript.
Supply routes
Use a sitemap or explicit URLs when navigation links appear only after hydration.
import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config'
export default defineUnlighthouseConfig({
site: 'http://localhost:3000',
urls: ['/', '/about', '/products'],
})
Each URL must load the application directly. Configure your server to return the application shell for those paths.
Legacy browser discovery
--enable-javascript does not enable browser-based link discovery in v1.
Puppeteer page hooks do not provide a hydration callback.
Read Migrating to v1 before upgrading custom discovery integrations.
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