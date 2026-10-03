Scanning Single Page Applications

Lighthouse audits application pages in Chrome. The discovery crawler reads server-rendered HTML and does not execute JavaScript.

Supply routes

Use a sitemap or explicit URLs when navigation links appear only after hydration.

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { site : 'http://localhost:3000' , urls : [ '/' , '/about' , '/products' ] , } )

Each URL must load the application directly. Configure your server to return the application shell for those paths.

Legacy browser discovery