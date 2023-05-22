Solving Common Errors
These are common issues that pop up when working with Unlighthouse. This will be updated when new issues are found.
As a first step, you should always make sure you're using the latest Unlighthouse version.
connect ECONNREFUSED 127.0.0.1:<port>
Example
Error: Unable to launch browser for worker, error message: connect ECONNREFUSED 127.0.0.1:51667
This error is thrown when Chromium is unable to launch. This happens when puppeteer is unable to connect to the browser. This can be from a number of reasons:
- The environment is not configured correctly, likely when using Windows and WSL.
- You have a firewall or antivirus blocking Chrome or Chromium from launching or connecting to the required port.
- You are using an unsupported version of Chrome or Chromium.
Windows and WSL Solution
- Install Puppeteer on WSL following the documentation.
- Install Chrome in WSL following the documentation.
Other Environments
- You can try disabling the system Chrome, instead using the fallback.
export default {
chrome: {
// forces the fallback to be used
useSystem: false
}
}