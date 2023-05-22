Solving Common Errors

These are common issues that pop up when working with Unlighthouse. This will be updated when new issues are found.

As a first step, you should always make sure you're using the latest Unlighthouse version.

Example

Error: Unable to launch browser for worker, error message: connect ECONNREFUSED 127.0.0.1:51667

This error is thrown when Chromium is unable to launch. This happens when puppeteer is unable to connect to the browser. This can be from a number of reasons:

The environment is not configured correctly, likely when using Windows and WSL.

You have a firewall or antivirus blocking Chrome or Chromium from launching or connecting to the required port.

You are using an unsupported version of Chrome or Chromium.

Windows and WSL Solution

Install Puppeteer on WSL following the documentation.

Install Chrome in WSL following the documentation.

Other Environments

You can try disabling the system Chrome, instead using the fallback.