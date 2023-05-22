Solving Common Errors

These are common issues that pop up when working with Unlighthouse. This will be updated when new issues are found.

As a first step, you should always make sure you're using the latest Unlighthouse version.

connect ECONNREFUSED 127.0.0.1:<port>

Example

Error: Unable to launch browser for worker, error message: connect ECONNREFUSED 127.0.0.1:51667

This error is thrown when Chromium is unable to launch. This happens when puppeteer is unable to connect to the browser. This can be from a number of reasons:

  • The environment is not configured correctly, likely when using Windows and WSL.
  • You have a firewall or antivirus blocking Chrome or Chromium from launching or connecting to the required port.
  • You are using an unsupported version of Chrome or Chromium.

Windows and WSL Solution

Other Environments

  • You can try disabling the system Chrome, instead using the fallback.
export default {
  chrome: {
    // forces the fallback to be used
    useSystem: false
  }
}