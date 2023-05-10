Improving Accuracy

Lighthouse recommends using multiple scans to improve the overall accuracy of the results. By default Unlighthouse only performs one sample to improve speed.

If you'd like to opt in to multiple samples you can do:

export default { scanner: { // scan each URL 3 times and average the results samples: 3 } } Copy to clipboard

By default, the worker will spin up workers for each core your CPU has. This may not be ideal if you want more accuracy performance scores as the extra workload will affect performance metrics.