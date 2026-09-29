Run Unlighthouse in desktop mode with the --desktop flag:

npx unlighthouse --site https://example.com --desktop

This overrides the default mobile emulation and scans every page using a desktop viewport. Prefer a config file? Set scanner.device: 'desktop' instead.

When to use --desktop

Mobile is the default because Google uses mobile-first indexing. But desktop scans still matter for:

B2B SaaS dashboards (95%+ desktop traffic)

Admin panels and internal tools

Documentation sites

Benchmarking against PageSpeed Insights desktop scores

The --desktop flag is equivalent to the --device desktop long form and takes precedence over any config file setting.

Device Types

Desktop Scanning

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { scanner : { device : 'desktop' , } , } )

Mobile Scanning (Default)

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { scanner : { device : 'mobile' , } , } )

Custom Dimensions

Test specific viewport sizes for responsive breakpoints:

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { lighthouseOptions : { screenEmulation : { width : 1800 , height : 1000 , } , } , } )

Network Throttling

Throttling simulates slower network and CPU conditions for more realistic performance testing:

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { scanner : { throttle : true , } , } )