Unlighthouse uses the lighthouse node module to perform scans.

By default, Unlighthouse will uses the default lighthouse configuration, which emulates a mobile device. Unlighthouse does not throttle by default.

The device dimensions details are:

width : 375

: 375 height: 667

Config alises are provided to modify the emulated device behaviour.

By default, Unlighthouse will run the audit using an emulated mobile desktop.

To change it to desktop:

export default { scanner: { device: 'desktop' , } } Copy to clipboard

To change it to mobile (default):

export default { scanner: { device: 'mobile' , } } Copy to clipboard

Note: This is an alias for setting the option yourself manually via lighthouseOptions .

Changing the device dimensions can be useful if you want to test content that is only shown as specific dimensions.

export default { lighthouseOptions: { screenEmulation: { width: 1800 , height: 1000 , } } } Copy to clipboard

There are two types of throttling: CPU and network. Both are used in combination to emulate vistors to your site who have poor internet connection and slow devices.

Unlighthouse will by default, throttle request to production sites for a more accurate performance score.

In development, it makes less sense to throttle as the network and CPU conditions for local development servers will skew the results.

If you would like to modify the throttling for each environment you can do:

export default { scanner: { throttle: true } } Copy to clipboard