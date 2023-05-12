Authentication

Unlighthouse is built to support scanning sites that require authentication.

Basic Authentication

To use basic authentication, provide the auth option in your configuration file:

// unlighthouse.config.ts
export default{
  auth: {
    username: 'username',
    password: 'password',
  },
};

Alternatively, you can provide the --auth flag to the CLI.

unlighthouse --site <your-site> --auth username:password

Cookies

To use cookies, provide the cookies option in your configuration file:

// unlighthouse.config.ts
export default{
  cookies: [
    {
      name: 'my-jwt-token',
      value: '<token>',
      // optional extras
      domain: 'your-site.com',
      path: '/',
      httpOnly: false,
      secure: false,
      sameSite: 'Lax',
    },
  ],
};

Alternatively, you can provide the --cookies flag to the CLI.

unlighthouse --site <your-site> --cookies "my-jwt-token=<token>"

You can provide multiple cookies by separating them with a ;.

unlighthouse --site <your-site> --cookies my-jwt-token=<token>;my-other-cookie=value

Custom Headers

If providing cookies or basic auth is not enough, you can provide custom headers to be sent with each request.

To use custom headers, provide the extraHeaders option in your configuration file:

// unlighthouse.config.ts
export default{
  extraHeaders: {
    'x-custom-auth': '<token>>',
  },
};

Alternatively, you can provide the --extra-headers flag to the CLI.

unlighthouse --site <your-site> --extra-headers x-custom-header:custom-value

You can provide multiple headers by separating them with a ,.

unlighthouse --site <your-site> --extra-headers x-custom-header:custom-value,x-other-header:other-value
Table of Contents