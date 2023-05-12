Unlighthouse is built to support scanning sites that require authentication.

To use basic authentication, provide the auth option in your configuration file:

// unlighthouse.config.ts export default { auth : { username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }, }; Copy to clipboard

Alternatively, you can provide the --auth flag to the CLI.

unlighthouse --site < your-sit e > --auth username:password Copy to clipboard

To use cookies, provide the cookies option in your configuration file:

// unlighthouse.config.ts export default { cookies : [ { name: 'my-jwt-token' , value: '<token>' , // optional extras domain: 'your-site.com' , path: '/' , httpOnly: false , secure: false , sameSite: 'Lax' , }, ], }; Copy to clipboard

Alternatively, you can provide the --cookies flag to the CLI.

unlighthouse --site < your-sit e > --cookies "my-jwt-token=<token>" Copy to clipboard

You can provide multiple cookies by separating them with a ; .

unlighthouse --site < your-sit e > --cookies my-jwt-token= < toke n > ; my-other-cookie=value Copy to clipboard

If providing cookies or basic auth is not enough, you can provide custom headers to be sent with each request.

To use custom headers, provide the extraHeaders option in your configuration file:

// unlighthouse.config.ts export default { extraHeaders : { 'x-custom-auth' : '<token>>' , }, }; Copy to clipboard

Alternatively, you can provide the --extra-headers flag to the CLI.

unlighthouse --site < your-sit e > --extra-headers x-custom-header:custom-value Copy to clipboard

You can provide multiple headers by separating them with a , .