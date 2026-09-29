Need to scan pages behind a login? Unlighthouse supports every common auth pattern. Find yours below.

Quick Reference

Auth Type Best For Config Key Basic Auth Staging environments with HTTP basic auth auth Cookies Session tokens, JWTs in cookies cookies Headers Bearer tokens, API keys extraHeaders localStorage SPAs storing tokens in localStorage localStorage Programmatic Complex login flows, 2FA hooks.authenticate

Basic Auth

For sites using HTTP Basic Authentication (the browser popup):

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { auth : { username : process . env . AUTH_USER , password : process . env . AUTH_PASS , } , } )

Or via CLI:

unlighthouse --site staging.example.com --auth admin:secretpass

Cookies

Most common for session-based auth. Grab your session cookie from browser DevTools (Application → Cookies):

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { cookies : [ { name : 'session_id' , value : 'abc123...' , domain : 'example.com' , // Must match your site path : '/' , } , ] , } )

Getting the cookie value:

Log into your site in Chrome Open DevTools → Application → Cookies Copy the session cookie value Paste into config (or use environment variable)

CLI shorthand:

unlighthouse --site example.com --cookies "session_id=abc123" # Multiple cookies unlighthouse --site example.com --cookies "session_id=abc123;csrf_token=xyz789"

Headers (Bearer Tokens, API Keys)

For APIs or sites expecting Authorization headers:

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { extraHeaders : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ process . env . API_TOKEN } ` , } , } )

CLI:

unlighthouse --site api.example.com --extra-headers "Authorization:Bearer abc123"

Query Params

Some staging environments use URL tokens:

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { defaultQueryParams : { access_token : process . env . STAGING_TOKEN , } , } )

Every scanned URL will include ?access_token=...

localStorage (SPAs)

For React/Vue/Angular apps storing auth tokens in localStorage:

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { localStorage : { auth_token : process . env . AUTH_TOKEN , user_id : '12345' , } , } )

Unlighthouse sets these before each page loads.

Programmatic Login (Complex Flows)

For login forms, OAuth flows, or anything the simpler methods can't handle:

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { hooks : { // the hook receives the Puppeteer page itself, not an object async authenticate ( page ) { // Navigate to login await page . goto ( 'https://example.com/login' ) // Fill form await page . type ( 'input[name="email"]' , 'test@example.com' ) await page . type ( 'input[name="password"]' , process . env . PASSWORD ) // Submit and wait for redirect await Promise . all ( [ page . click ( 'button[type="submit"]' ) , page . waitForNavigation ( ) , ] ) } , } , } )

This runs once before scanning starts. The session persists for all pages.

Auth Not Sticking?

If authentication isn't persisting between page scans:

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { puppeteerOptions : { userDataDir : './.unlighthouse-session' , // Persist browser data } , lighthouseOptions : { disableStorageReset : true , // Don't clear storage between pages skipAboutBlank : true , } , } )

Debugging Auth Issues

Can't tell if auth is working? Watch it happen:

export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { debug : true , puppeteerOptions : { headless : false , // See the browser slowMo : 100 , // Slow it down } , puppeteerClusterOptions : { maxConcurrency : 1 , // One at a time } , } )

Now you can watch the browser and see exactly where auth fails.

See the Debugging Guide for more techniques.