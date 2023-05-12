Authentication
Unlighthouse is built to support scanning sites that require authentication.
Basic Authentication
To use basic authentication, provide the
auth option in your configuration file:
// unlighthouse.config.ts
export default{
auth: {
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
},
};
Alternatively, you can provide the
--auth flag to the CLI.
unlighthouse --site <your-site> --auth username:password
Cookies
To use cookies, provide the
cookies option in your configuration file:
// unlighthouse.config.ts
export default{
cookies: [
{
name: 'my-jwt-token',
value: '<token>',
// optional extras
domain: 'your-site.com',
path: '/',
httpOnly: false,
secure: false,
sameSite: 'Lax',
},
],
};
Alternatively, you can provide the
--cookies flag to the CLI.
unlighthouse --site <your-site> --cookies "my-jwt-token=<token>"
You can provide multiple cookies by separating them with a
;.
unlighthouse --site <your-site> --cookies my-jwt-token=<token>;my-other-cookie=value
Custom Headers
If providing cookies or basic auth is not enough, you can provide custom headers to be sent with each request.
To use custom headers, provide the
extraHeaders option in your configuration file:
// unlighthouse.config.ts
export default{
extraHeaders: {
'x-custom-auth': '<token>>',
},
};
Alternatively, you can provide the
--extra-headers flag to the CLI.
unlighthouse --site <your-site> --extra-headers x-custom-header:custom-value
You can provide multiple headers by separating them with a
,.
unlighthouse --site <your-site> --extra-headers x-custom-header:custom-value,x-other-header:other-value