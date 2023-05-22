Docker and GitHub CI

Using Unlighthouse in a Docker container is a great way to run it in a predictable CI environment.

Support is experimental and provided by the community. An official docker image may be created in the future.

It requires special configuration to the puppeteer instance. The running puppeteer in docker article is a great read.

It's recommended you only use the @unlighthouse/ci with Docker. Hosting the client does not have known support.

You will need to remove the Chrome sandbox in a Docker environment, this will require using an unlighthouse.config.ts file.

// unlighthouse.config.ts export default { puppeteerOptions: { args: [ "--no-sandbox" , "--disable-setuid-sandbox" ], } , } Copy to clipboard

If you're using the unlighthouse binary instead of the CI integration, then you will need to tell Unlighthouse not to use the server and close when the reports are finished.

// unlighthouse.config.ts export default { server: { open: false , } , hooks: { 'worker-finished' : async () => { process. exit ( 0 ); } } } Copy to clipboard

Please see the following community repos: