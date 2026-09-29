Scan websites with thousands of pages efficiently. Unlike single-page tools like PageSpeed Insights, Unlighthouse handles large sites with smart sampling, parallel scanning, and configurable limits.

Automatic discovery - Finds all pages via sitemap and crawling

- Finds all pages via sitemap and crawling Smart sampling - Tests representative pages from each template

- Tests representative pages from each template Parallel scanning - Multiple Chrome instances for speed

- Multiple Chrome instances for speed Aggregated results - Site-wide scores and insights

Unlighthouse includes smart defaults for large sites. Understanding these helps balance completeness with performance.

Default Large Site Configuration

These defaults optimize scanning for sites with thousands of pages:

ignoreI18nPages enabled

maxRoutes set to 200

skipJavascript enabled

samples set to 1

throttling enabled, except for local sites

crawler enabled

dynamicSampling set to 8

For example, when scanning a blog with thousands of posts, it may be redundant to scan every single blog post, as the DOM is very similar. Using the configuration we can select exactly how many posts should be scanned.

Manually select URLs

You can configure Unlighthouse to use an explicit list of relative paths. This can be useful if you have a fairly complex and large site.

See Manually providing URLs for more information.

Provide Route Definitions (optional)

To make the most intelligent sampling decisions, Unlighthouse needs to know which page files are available. When running using the integration API, Unlighthouse will automatically provide this information.

Using the CLI you should follow the providing route definitions guide.

Note: When no route definitions are provided it will match based on URL fragments, i.e /blog/post-slug-3 will be mapped to blog-slug .

Exclude URL Patterns

Paths to ignore from scanning.

For example, if your site has a documentation section, that doesn't need to be scanned.

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { scanner : { exclude : [ '/docs/**' , ] , } , } )

Include URL Patterns

Explicitly include paths; this will exclude any paths not listed here.

For example, if you run a blog and want to only scan your article and author pages.

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { scanner : { include : [ '/' , // the crawler starts here '/articles/**' , '/authors/**' , ] , } , } )

Change Dynamic Sampling Limit

By default, a URL will be matched to a specific route definition 8 times.

You can change the sample limit with:

import { defineUnlighthouseConfig } from 'unlighthouse/config' export default defineUnlighthouseConfig ( { scanner : { dynamicSampling : 20 , // 20 samples per page template } , } )

Disabling Sampling

In cases where the route definitions aren't provided, a less-smart sampling will occur where URLs under the same parent will be sampled.

For these instances you may want to disable the sample as follows: